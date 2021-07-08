Rain Continues Thursday Evening

An Areal Flood Advisory is also in effect for eastern Mercer county until 6 PM Thursday.

Additional showers and storms will be likely Thursday evening. Flooding is not a big concern, but areas that have seen heavy downpours the last 2 days will need to keep an eye out for some localized high water. This is especially true in Tazewell, Mercer, Greenbrier and Fayette counties. Temperatures will only fall into the mid 60s and we remain muggy. Watch for areas of patchy fog.

Friday, rain is expected mostly through the morning hours as our front pushes through during the first half of the day. A few more isolated showers remain possible in the afternoon but odds are most of us will be on the cloudier side of things versus the rainier side. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Saturday is a tricky day, we’ll likely see rain and or showers at some point as a warm front lifts through our region. Timing, for now, is set for the afternoon and evening leaving the morning hours on the drier side if you’re trying to make plans. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.

Sunday, will be another hot and humid one as a Bermuda high holds its influence over the area. Rain will be a little more widespread as a wave of low pressure ‘breaks’ over our region as it hits the outer edge of high pressure. We’ll likely see scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday more showers and storms are possible especially through the second half of the day as our system stalls out to our east. Highs will climb back into the mid-80s at least as southerly flow remains in place.

Tuesday we might be able to squeeze out a slightly drier day in the middle of our unsettled pattern. A few showers are still possible but past that we shouldn’t see to much. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

Wednesday our stalled out low collapses and we get back into another fairly unsettled day with showers and storms becoming more widespread. Highs will return to the mid-80s despite the rain and clouds.

In the extended forecast, our pattern looks to hold. Hot and unsettled is how we look to spend the middle of July, not very uncommon for summertime, but just be mindful of the hot weather! It can be dangerous at times.

TONIGHT:

Some showers and storms. Mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers by the evening. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Cooler and drier with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Mild with highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

PM Showers again. Hot with temps in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for a few storms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Can’t shake this unsettled pattern yet! Highs in the 80s.