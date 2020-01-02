Rain Continues Tonight







DISCUSSION: Rain will continue on through the evening and overnight hours. However, temperatures will be mild as highs near 50 are expected today and overnight lows tonight will stay in the 40s. This will help keep the precipitation all rain. Rain will get heavy at times and we will need to watch the flooding threat throughout the next three days.

Tonight’s Forecast

Friday will be even warmer with highs near 60, but rain continues through the day. Make sure the keep the rain gear with you. We will keep skies cloudy, even during any gaps in the rain. Showers look to continue through the evening as well, but we are all rain because overnight lows Friday into Saturday stay in the 40s.

The Day Ahead

As we head into the weekend, temperatures begin to fall once more. Rain will be possible for the first part of our Saturday. However we will switch gears back into winter as cold air returns for the second half of the day. This will allow a transition from rain into snow by the evening, with more snow showers continuing overnight into Sunday morning as well. Things could be slippery late Saturday night and into the morning hours on Sunday.

Rain totals will be between 1 and 2 inches. This could cause some streams and creeks to run high. We will also have to watch poor drainage areas as well. Keep an eye on flood prone areas. Flooding will not be widespread, but we could run into a few issues here or there.

Rain Totals by Saturday PM

Small snow accumulations are looking possible by the time we wake up Sunday, with most spots seeing something in the dusting to 2 inch ballpark. Western slopes will see a few more inches and snow will linger on a bit longer through Sunday afternoon/evening. It’s not a major snow, but it could cause some slow downs on Sunday morning and even late Saturday night.

Snow Totals Through Sunday Morning

Dry weather takes over once we make it to the start of the week with high temperatures near 40 sunny skies. Another round of snow will be possible on Tuesday before we clear out for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday are looking quiet, but unsettled weather returns just in time to close the week out and head into the weekend. That round looks like mainly rain at this point.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Rain, heavy at times. Mild with lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain turns to snow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering morning snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 40s.





