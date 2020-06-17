Rain Continues Tonight

Tonight the clouds remain and our lows are back in the 50s. It will be a few days before we can shake these chilly nights. Our chances for rain stay around the same as during the day time with heavier rain than previous nights expected. Some fog is possible as well which will limit visibility during the evening.

We could see some additional areas of high water as we continue through the evening. The best spot for excessive rainfall will be east of I 77 and in far eastern Monroe county where we have already seen some issue. Be sure to watch flood prone areas throughout the night.

Thursday is looking unsettled yet again. Showers will still be around most of the day with a few rumbles of thunder around by the afternoon. Highs make a slight improvement with more seeing the opportunity to climb towards the low 70’s. Overall it will still be a pretty dreary day.

Thursday night, we keep the theme of the gray skies, but the overnight hours make a push to be drier than previous nights. Some showers will still be around but for most it will be a quieter night. Lows still get stuck in the 50’s despite some other improvements.

Friday we keep a chance of showers in the forecast, but this is where we may start to see a few breaks of sun. Highs will improve towards the low to mid 70’s for all as the clouds finally look to break up across the region and more sunshine is able to make it through. It still won’t be a completely dry day though, with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours.

Saturday, there will be more breaks of sun with the chance of a shower still in the forecast. Highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s are expected. Sunday we keep the warming trend going with highs in the low 80’s and plenty of sunshine with just an isolated shower. Monday we hold onto the low 80’s for highs a passing shower is in the forecast for now. Tuesday is still warm with highs remaining in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Unfortunately it looks like showers remain in the forecast through much of next week as well.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

More rain. Watch for areas of high water. Lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Maybe a quick break of sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still hanging on to showers, with a few more breaks of sun. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A bit drier, but we still can’t rule out a shower here or there. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two possible, but mostly dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showery, with some sun. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY:

Surprise…more rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Again. More rain. Highs in the 70s.