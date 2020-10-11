Rain Continues Tonight

Through the rest of the afternoon and evening we will continue to see cloudy skies and periods of rain. Rain can get heavy at times and we could see some poor drainage areas get backed up. The cloudy skies will help keep temperatures fairly mild as we only drop into the upper 50s to kick off the work week. We could see some areas of patchy dense fog late tonight and into the early part of our Monday.

Monday we deal with what’s left of Delta as it pulls out of the two Virginias, showers still remain a possibility throughout the day, but they won’t be as widespread or heavy. Highs will be into the mid to upper 60s, a few could make a run for 70. We will try to gradually clear at times during the day, but we won’t have much luck.

Tuesday, we kick the rain machine back on as another cold front passes us by. This will tap into some of the remnant moisture from Delta, and the rain that fell over the weekend. The day isn’t a total loss as rain, if any, looks to fall throughout the early morning hours, with clouds clearing by the afternoon. The rain itself will be scattered in nature. Highs will be into the upper 60s and low 70s as there will be bit of a delay of the cooler air working in behind the front.

Wednesday is looking good right now, highs hover into the 60s as a brief area of cooler weather overspreads the region. Sunshine should be expected across the area as high pressure maintains general control over the area ahead of our next front.

Thursday follows in Wednesdays footsteps, high pressure remains in control for the two Virginias with sunshine expected to filter in throughout the daytime. Highs make a quick jump to the 70s for most as some warmer air surges ahead of the next frontal system poised to pass through. We could bring in some showers as we head later into the evening.

Friday will bring a shock to the system as a COLD front roars into the area. This will bring a big shift temperature wise for the day on Friday as highs tumble to the 50s. Rain is likely throughout the morning and afternoon, thankfully by the evening we begin to dry out. Another widespread frost and potentially the first hard freeze for some areas looks possible Friday night into Saturday!

Next weekend starts and ends on a chilly note with both days looking to stay below average temperature wise. One a more pleasant note drier and sunnier weather looks to be likely despite a bit of a chill in the air. The beginning of the next work week swings for the 70s once again ahead of the next frontal system poised to pass through, and it’s looking dry for now too. Tuesday the next front and surge of colder air is lining up to the plate, with rain and one last shot at some above average temperatures.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

TONIGHT:

Rain likely. Cloudy skies and some areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain continues, but not as heavy or widespread. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

TUESDAY:

On and off rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry, with showers moving in later in the evening. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers and then getting cold. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 60s.