Rain Continues Tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY AT 5PM TONIGHT UNTIL 7AM TUESDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY AT 6PM TONIGHT UNTIL 7AM TUESDAY

Showers are going to continue through the evening, but it’s one of those weird nights where we don’t cool down! Lows will actually occur before midnight and closer to 9 or 10 PM where we bottom out near in the upper 30s and low 40s. By the time many wake up and head out the door tomorrow, we will be in the mid 40s! The high terrain could see some snow and even freezing rain as temperatures will be slower to warm up. Take it slow where winter weather advisories are in place.

Rain will still be heavy at times tonight, and does bring in some concerns with potential flooding issues. Our main focus is on the mountains and areas down stream of them, but keep in mind the entire area remains under a small risk of flooding. Be sure to stay aware, and if you happen to come across a flooded roadway, just turn around and don’t drown!

Rain totals look to be around an inch to two inches for our area, but keep in mind, any snow that melted has seeped into the ground, further saturating it. So we will continue to monitor flood prone areas into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, a few lingering showers throughout the morning hours slide through. Other than that the day is quiet, cloudy, and mild for most as the remaining warm air pulls in as our system pulls north. Highs look to top out into the mid 50s, which if there is any snow left will likely get rid of it. We could get a little bit of sunshine by the second half of the day.

Wednesday starts out dry and on the warmer side for most of us as another shot at the 40s is looking likely during the day time. All this will come to a swift end as the end of the day approaches and temperatures tumble back towards the 20s overnight. Falling overnight lows will line up with our next systems arrival, letting most of the precipitation fall as snow.

Thursday, snow looks to continue into the late morning hours before tapering off into the afternoon. Likely to be a day with a tough morning commute for many! Thursday will be cold too, which won’t be beneficial to the roads even after the snow ends. Icy spots will be an issue all day. Highs expected to be into the 20s. As far as how much snow we are going to see, it doesn’t look like a major amount, but enough to cover the roads for the morning and slow you down.

Friday we catch a break as high pressure moves into the area, still cold but we do have a better chance at seeing some sun so we’ll have that going for us. Highs remain in the upper 20s for most.

Saturday much like Friday is another quiet day with high pressure in control once again. Sunshine in the first part of the day will be replaced with building clouds into the afternoon and evening as we watch our next system begin to approach for Sunday. Highs are a touch warmer with most into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday, our next system in our parade of disturbances makes itself known. This will be a messy way to end out the weekend for many. Snow and rain both look possible throughout the daytime and into Monday. We’ll get into more details about this as we get closer and the forecast is clearer!

In the extended forecast, snow showers continue into Monday and Tuesday on the back end of Sundays system. Cold air remains in the area too, leading to a chilly start to the week. Wednesday, we dry out and look to maybe see some warmth begin to return.

TONIGHT:

Still raining. Temperatures warm up into the mid 40s by the morning commute.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain in the morning. Drying out and clearing out. Highs in the 50s!

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet until the evening. Snow moves in after dark. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow make a return. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Last of the snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.