Rain Continues. Wind Continues

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHEAST RALEIGH, SOUTHEAST FAYETTE, NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS, TAZEWELL, MONROE, SUMMERS, WESTERN GREENBRIER UNTIL 8AM TOMORROW

Tonight will bring more showers into the region. Rain could get heavy at times. We will remain cloudy when we don’t see showers and temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid 40s. Winds are also going to be very gusty. Gusts could reach 45 MPH at times. This could cause some isolated power outages and maybe some downed trees. Use caution while traveling.

Wednesday we see highs in the upper 50s, rain remains in the forecast. As do some gustier winds across the region, wind gusts 30 t0 35 MPH remain possible. Lows on Wednesday fall into the 40s.

Thursday and Friday bring more of the same. We are not looking to dry out much during the work week. Temperatures will slowly warm though as highs are in the 60s on Thursday and back in the 70s by Friday. Rain totals through Friday afternoon could reach 1-2″ with a few spots up to 3″ in our southern counties. This includes all showers that fell during the first part of the week.

There is some risk for excessive rainfall so flash flooding is a possibility. Another week to stay weather aware, especially if you live near an area prone to localized water issues. We cannot stress enough: do NOT attempt to drive through flood waters, this includes low bridges with high water underneath them. Culverts and pipes can become unstable and a road washing out may not be visible while flooding is occurring. Driving into these conditions can be a fatal mistake. Turn around, don’t drown! Rain totals could range from 2-3 inches with a few spots seeing even more than that throughout the week.

Todays Flood Potential

Wednesday Flood Potential

Thursday Flood Potential

This coming weekend the 70s make a return with partly cloudy skies and a chance to dry out some before rain chances return the following week. Memorial Day weekend isn’t looking bad overall, but there could be some showers around throughout the weekend, but we will see more sunshine and dry time than we saw throughout much of the week. Some of us will even stay dry!

Arthur is now a post-tropical system so it has lost all of it’s tropical characteristics. It heads back out to sea over the next few days, but doesn’t move quite far enough to help us dry out. This is why we are staying unsettled. Until the storm moves on, we will be stuck in this dreary pattern because our front can not move out.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too

TONIGHT:

Rain showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out with a few showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Even drier, but a pop up shower is still possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain, warmer with highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the 80s.