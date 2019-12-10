Rain early, changing over into snow later today

DISCUSSION: Temperatures have remained quite mild through the overnight hours, in the 40s and 50s. This will help us feel rather comfortable for this time of year on the way out the door. Don’t forget that rain gear though! More showers will continue on for the first half of the day.

Mild start at the bus stop.

The cold front moves through on this afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times especially through the middle of the day. Highs will be first thing in the morning in the 50s, but fall through the day. Snow will begin to mix in during the afternoon and we will see it continue through the evening hours.

Tuesday planner.

We drop our temperatures Tuesday night, and more snow showers are possible into early Wednesday. Expect slick travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We aren’t talking about a major snowfall, but some of us could pick up a couple of inches before all is said and done by Wednesday morning. Most could see 1-4″ with the possibility of some higher amounts in the higher. No one looks to pick up more than 6″ and that would be in the high terrain of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties.

Expected snowfall amounts

After seeing early flurries, the rest of Wednesday will be dry but much cooler than we were to start the week. Highs will likely top out in just the 30s for most. Thursday is looking like another dry and cold one as well, with highs in the 30s again. High pressure will stick with us briefly, so conditions are looking calmer before our next disturbance arrives to start the weekend.

Friday into Saturday, another storm system will be tracking through the region. Right now, models are taking the center of the storm from southwest to northeast through the Carolinas, bringing showers to the region. We will likely see rain from this track, though a bit of wintry precipitation is possible if we can pull in enough cold air into this system. We will keep a close eye on the development and bring updates on this system as we get closer in time.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store this month though as snow becomes a more regular thing every week. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

More rain showers. Warm overnight with lows in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Snow showers. Colder overnight temperatures with lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering snow early. Then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool with highs near 40.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the 40s.