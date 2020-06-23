Rain Early Tonight. Drier Later

Storms will continue through the late afternoon and early evening. We do have a marginal risk for severe weather, but the flooding threat is a bigger concern. We have a medium flood risk along our eastern counties today and a small risk for flooding for the rest of the viewing area. Remember turn around and don’t drown! This threat drops off later in the evening.

Tuesday night we see the return of some chillier air, lows stick to the lower 60s with the chance to even see a few of us in the upper 50s. Not much in the way of shower activity is expected overnight as the front once it clears the area will dry us out.

Wednesday we see more showers across the region with a few thunderstorms still possible, it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Rain will not be as widespread as what we saw Tuesday evening. Wednesday night we drop back down into the upper 50s for overnight lows.

Thursday we dry out! Temperature-wise we only make it up to the upper 70’s. An isolated shower is still possible, but most of us will be dry! The best chance for rain will come during the late afternoon, but not everyone will see a shower.

Friday will stay mainly dry also with temperatures trying to get to the 80-degree mark. Again, we can’t rule out an isolated shower, but overall it will be a nice day. More of us will see a nice dry afternoon with only a shower here or there. It will be a great way to end the week.

Next weekend the unsettled weather returns but we hold on to temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday looks drier than Sunday with just the chance for an isolated shower. Higher rain chances are back in the forecast for Sunday, but temperatures remain in the low 80s. We still are unable to shake our unsettled weather pattern through next week, more rain chances are still in the forecast.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Rain through the early evening. Watch for high water. Drying out late. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier than Tuesday, but a few storms around. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looks dry aside from an isolated shower! Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Similar to Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of showers come back, but still a lot of dry time. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers again. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 80’s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

A shower or two is around. Highs in the mid 70’s.

FRIDAY:

Not many changes. Highs in the 70s.