Rain Ending This Morning, Flooding Concerns Linger

AREAL FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM MONDAY; GREENBRIER AND SUMMERS UNTIL 7AM MONDAY; FAYETTE AND POCAHONTAS UNTIL 5:45AM MONDAY

AREAL FLOOD WATCHES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 12PM MONDAY; MONROE AND MERCER UNTIL 7AM MONDAY MORNING

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE GREENBRIER RIVER AT MARLINTON UNTIL 3PM TODAY. A VOLUNTARY EVACUATION ORDER HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MARLINTON AS WATER IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO RISE. TAKE EXTREME CAUTION IN THIS AREA.

Monday we see steady rain during the early morning hours which will eventually give way to more scattered showers during the morning commute and through the lunch hour. We will fully dry out by the afternoon.

Our flooding risk remains very high during the morning and into the afternoon today. Many rivers are near flood stage, and still rising this morning which will pose high water issues all over the southern half of the state. If you come across a flooded roadway, DO NOT attempt to cross it. It is not worth risking you or your passengers life. Have alternate routes planned for the morning commute, you might need them.

Tuesday we spend drying out the ground as some sun is likely during the daytime. We won’t be nearly as warm as temperatures have drifted back to the mid and low 40s for most of us as the high pressure that is giving us our sunshine, also brought with it some chilly air.

Tuesday night a quick moving system is expected to pass by to our south. McDowell, Mercer, Tazewell, and Monroe might see a brief time of wintry mix/plain snow, but our high should keep the bulk of the precipitation south though.

Wednesday, we spend dry but chilly especially in the morning as our southern storm from the night before dragged down some cold overnight temperatures. The sun will come out it will help to add a little bit of extra heat through the day. Most should end up into the mid and upper 40s.

Thursday is a little cooler through the day than Wednesday. Highs will be closer to the lower 40s, with more sunshine on the way. The factor that will drag down temperatures is a northwesterly shift in the winds which will pipe in some cooler air.

Friday is much of the same as Thursday just with a bit more cloud cover. A few spotty showers are possible too as a fresh high pressure sliding out of the north is likely to push some moisture off the great lakes south into our area. Another case of northwest flow versus the mountains of West Virginia.

Saturday, clouds and some lingering showers remain possible too. Northwest flow will still be holding on for a period of time through the day, so expect more clouds and slightly below average temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

In the extended forecast, high pressure seems to maintain it’s influence over much of the area. A few longshot storm systems are passing off to our west towards the end of the forecast period but for now they aren’t in range. Temperatures look to hold near or slightly above average too for the most part.

MONDAY:

Rain showers early, breezy. Clearing late. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow showers possible early, rain showers during the day. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Early rain. Otherwise nice. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the 50s.