Tuesday will start out with showers making for a soggy morning commute. By mid morning, showers will start to come to and end west to east for a gradual clearing afternoon. Highs remain mild in the 50s. Some sunshine can be expected by the evening commute but clouds will be stubborn to clear completely. Tuesday evening looks comfortable as we work down through the 40s. Overnight low in the upper 30s / low 40s.

Wednesday will be a day mixed with sun and clouds with most of us staying dry through the day. Highs surge into the mid and upper 50s as another warm front pushes in. Aside from an afternoon sprinkle here and there, the next best chance of rain will be Wednesday night. Evening plans may need an umbrella. Lows still above freezing keeping roads free from ice.

Thursday we continue with the warm as we make our way out of the 40s in the morning to the low 60s by the afternoon. Not much in the way of sunshine as a cold front enters from west to east for the afternoon. Rain showers can be heavy at times leaving roads slick with standing water. Once our cold front passes, expect temps to drop into the 30s for overnight lows.

Friday is a bit cooler but drier as well as high pressure begins to move in. Westerly winds keep us chilly with morning temps in the 30s only getting into the low 40s by the afternoon. Mountain counties will struggle to hit that 40 degree mark thanks to northwest winds. At least there will be sunshine to make the end of the week a little easier to close out.

Saturday is another nice, January day with highs back into the low to mid 40s. Sunshine mixed with a few fair weather clouds will keep things quite to jumpstart the weekend.

Sunday will have a dry start for church services as we work our way out of the upper 20s into the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase for the morning with rain showers expected for the late afternoon. Showers will be hit and miss lasting through the nighttime hours.

Monday features a few lingering showers here and there with some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Keep the umbrella close by just in case. Highs are pushing back into the 50s as our rollercoaster month continues.

In our extended forecast January just doesn’t seem to want to act like January as we stay above average. However, as La Nina’s influence weaken, a pattern change can be expected for the end of the month turning into February. Cold and snowy? We’ll keep you posted!

TUESDAY

Rain to start with clearing late. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Good mix of sun and clouds. Rain Late. Highs still mild in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Rain in the morning gives way to clearing PM. Highs near 60 but dropping at night.

FRIDAY

Cooler with some sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY

Comfy January day. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Dry start, rain moves in from the south PM. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY

Lingering showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Cooler, nice. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers returning. Some breaks. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Lingering showers remain. Highs in the 40s.