Rain expected later today

At the bus stop this morning clouds have kept temperatures milder than yesterday but a jacket will still be needed as many are still in the 30s this morning. It’s a bit breezy out there too so wind chill will be a factor!

Today, we watch our next system approach the area, this will move in during the second half of the day. Likely bringing rain and wind to the evening commute. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and the low 60s for a few ahead of the passing front. Clouds and some remnant southerly winds will also lead to a mild overnight.

On Thanksgiving a few remnant morning showers are on the table but by the afternoon the skies should begin to dry out. Clouds will be a different story though, they look to be more stubborn and likely to hang around for the day. While we expect the day to be above average, there is still a chill in the air with highs in the 50s for anyone trying an outdoor celebration.

Ending out the week on Friday, more sunshine should be expected as we settle into a dry and less cloudy day. Highs in the mid 50s should be expected all around.

Saturday is looking a bit cooler right now, but at least it will be sunny. Highs should top out into the lower 50s and upper 40s. High pressure is still in control at this point and will make for a pleasant first full day of the weekend.

Sunday at the moment has been trending drier for the majority of the daytime but clouds will build in by the afternoon ahead of a very dynamic system brewing off to the west. Temperatures will get a boost thanks to said system, most should be in the middle 50s.

Starting out the first full work and school week after Thanksgiving, the forecast gets a bit more interesting. We’ve had this on our radar the past few days and the trend we’ve been watching is for a fairly powerful storm to form across the South-Central US and bring us a mess! Timing right now is for the this system to move through Monday into Tuesday for the brunt of the impacts. Colder air is set to move in with this storm as well, we’ll have to watch closely on how the cold air and this next system interact as it could bring us some more wintry conditons…for now we can’t go much further into detail as there is still a lot that can change from now to then. But check back often, and tune in all week as we get a better grip on this interesting storm.

In the extended forecast, its cold. Lingering rain and snow showers stick around Wednesday, Thursday for now is looking a bit drier as it get sandwiched between our exiting storm and a new one looking to pull through for Friday.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THANKSGIVING:

Morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and mild. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances decreasing. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain expected most of the day. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking messy, mix of rain and snow. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Precipitation chances increasing. Highs in the 30s.