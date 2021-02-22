Rain For Most, Wintry Mix For the Mountains

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties until 2pm this afternoon.

Today expect rain across most of the region, just plain old rain. Not freezing rain, not rain mixed with ice and snow just rain. Now, the key word to the last sentence was most. Snow will likely fall across the mountains (W. Greenbrier, Pocahontas) throughout much of the day as temperatures will stay at or below freezing much of the day. In the lower elevations most will be climbing to the upper 30s and low 40s!

Snow totals are fairly low with this one as it will likely be a heavy wet snow which won’t pile up as nice as the light fluffy snow we saw over the weekend. Totals for the most part range from about 1-3 for most, and 3-5 possible for the high peaks. Much like the snow the rain doesn’t look wildly impressive either topping out near 1/2 an inch for most.

Tuesday we hit a dry patch, high pressure is in control and we do see some more sun throughout the day time. This will help us warm up and dry out, highs will be in the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday is a very similar story to Tuesday except it’s EVEN WARMER! We’re talking highs in the upper 50s and the low 60s possibly for the coal fields. We see more sun and a nice south westerly wind.

Thursday we flip the script a little by staying dry but watching clouds increase throughout the day time. Highs struggle a little bit with most only into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday, we see a chance for some showers throughout the day with mixing likely across the mountains. This won’t be a very organized system so precipitation chances are on the low for the day time. Highs hover around the low 40s for most.

Saturday we take another shot at the 50s across the low elevations while the mountains get stuck into another round of near freezing temps as a rain maker makes it way through. For most once again just some plain old rain. For the mountains likely to be another sloppy wet snow event.

Sunday a fairly similar story plays out as another wave of low pressure rides up a stalled frontal boundary. Most end up towards the low and mid 40s while the mountains maintain just enough cold to at least see some snow mixed in.

In the extended forecast there are hints that we might exit this above and near average temperature pattern we’re in this week and get some colder weather going again as we head into March. This also accompanies at least one storm signal making it’s way through this period too. For now, we’ll leave it that there is, as there always is, a lot of uncertainty in this period. We’ll update this as we know more!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Also, even though it is winter weather season now, Spring isn’t too far off. Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

MONDAY:

Snow showers or mix in the high terrain, with rain for the daytime hours for most. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine returns, quieter and milder. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking pleasant and dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.