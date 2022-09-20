Tuesday once again starts off foggy and will feature partly clear skies for much of the day but our little disturbance from Monday keeps us with some stubborn clouds for our mountain counties but overall we’ll stay dry. Highs run close to average in the upper 70s.

Wednesday another system is looking to make its way into the region but isn’t looking all that impressive. Most of us will see mostly cloudy skies with only a handful of us seeing showers. A better chance of showers or even a rumble of thunder will be in the afternoon to early evening hours. Highs rise slightly back into the low 80s.

Thursday our mountain county friends hold onto the clouds and a few rain chances to start the day, but high pressure will begin to clear us out as the day progresses. Just don’t expect a warm up as temps take a hit with cooler air settling in. Highs struggle into the upper 60s for the mountains and low 70s for the lowlands.

Friday will certainly feel like fall with highs only making their way into the mid 60s with our mountains even cooler. It’ll be a cold morning and evening colder evening so break out the sweaters!

Saturday could feature some mountain frost for folks near or above 3,000 feet while the rest of us wake up to a very cold morning as we start the sunshine day in the 40s. Temps rebound a little to the upper 60s and low 70s but expect them to tumble quickly after sunset now around 7:30 PM.

Sunday we start to warm up ahead of our next rain maker with most of us staying dry under partly clear skies. A few rain chances possible in the afternoon as temps work their way up to the mid 70s.

In our extended forecast, our late summer feel comes to a crashing halt with a more crisp fall feel moving in. A few rain chances here and there, but most of us look to continue our dry trend. We’ve got our eye on the tropics currently heating up and our first real frost threat the closer to the end of September we get.

