Rain Gets Heavier Tonight. Flood Potential Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place from 1 AM Friday until 7 PM Friday for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell counties. A glaze to a tenth of a inch of ice will be possible and lead to slick travel for the morning commute and into the afternoon. Isolated power outages are possible as well.

An Areal Flood Watch is in place for Wyoming and McDowell counties from 7 AM Thursday through 1 AM Friday.

Rain will become steadier through the evening. We will see mild temperatures that will help keep us all rain throughout the night. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll watch for a bit of mixing through Pocahontas county, but the majority will be rain. This will continue into the morning commute and get heavier through the night. Winds pick up as well. We could see some gusts up to 20 MPH.

Thursday rain looks likely through most of the day as our front stretches out over us. Rain will be heavy at times, so watch for poor visibility and ponding on the roadways. Temperatures will be mild all day with many in the 50s throughout the afternoon. This will help contribute to snowmelt along with the rain. The evening hours bring even heavier rainfall to the region, but temperatures don’t fall enough for winter weather until we get into early Friday morning.

Rainfall totals overall will climb over an inch through Friday morning, this could be enough to warrant some isolated high water issues but will not be a widespread issue most likely. Normally an inch to two inches of rain is not cause for concern, but since we still have snow on the ground in many locations, the extra water from the snowmelt will help saturate the ground. We’ll watch for a few areas of high water, but are not expecting area-wide flooding. A small risk for excessive rainfall is in place for the entire region.

Friday as we end up behind the cold front we start the day much chillier back into the 30s as we transition from rain to a brief wintry mix and some freezing drizzle specifically west of the mountains early in the morning. This won’t last long but as cold air funnels in the rest of the day we will need to watch out for ice on the roads, and walkways. Highs in the 30s.

Ice totals for our area will be light. West of I-77 could see a glaze of ice, making things slippery in spots for the morning commute. East of I-77 should remain generally rain until much later in the evening, but by that time most of the moisture is moving out. This looks to be a bigger deal to our north and west, so if you have plans to travel north and west of Charleston between Thursday morning and Friday evening, make sure you are monitoring the latest forecasts. Locally we shouldn’t run into too many problems.

Saturday is looking clear and crisp with sunny skies returning thanks to high pressure. We will be chilly though as winds shift out of the northwest, keeping highs in the 30s for most. Some icy patches will still be lingering on the roads at this point.

Sunday, We see some improvements temperature-wise with some back in the 40s, while the rest of us sit back into the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies will remain through the morning hours but clouds are likely to build through the evening hours as a system forms off to our south. We may see a few stray snow showers across the southern edge of our region at most.

Monday we’ll clear out as high pressure settles in across the region bringing in sunshine and a more seasonable day overall. Highs will be into the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday doesn’t bring much fanfare with it either, just more clear skies and winds out of the south. Highs remain in the upper 30s and low 40s. We could see few mountain snow showers first thing in the morning in the high terrain, but that exits the region very quickly.

Through the extended forecast, temperature-wise things are a bit tumultuous. We have nearly equal chances to either continue to warm up or get another taste of winter. It all depends on how strong our current pattern stays over the next week or so. Be sure to check back here often!

TONIGHT:

Rain builds in and gets heavy at times. Lows end up in the upper 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Clouds and rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures fall, some morning wintry mix. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cold, drier. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s.