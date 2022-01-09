Rain gives way to ice & snow tonight, dangerous wind chills to start Monday

Tonight we continue to time out heavy rain associated with a cold front move through. We are expecting snow to transition to ice then snow for our higher elevation counties like Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. A trace to half-inch of snow can be expected there. Elsewhere the rain with change to flurries with no accumulation. We will get cold tonight on the backside of the cold front with temps dropping into the teens.

Driving conditions tonight will get icy, quickly as cold air rushes in. The remaining snowpack plus standing water on roadways and cold air will make travel slick. Beginning tonight around the 9 pm hour our higher elevations will see icy conditions first but everyone should be mindful of bridges and overpasses after sunset.

For the Monday morning commute, everyone will see freezing conditions on the roadways. Drivers should give themselves extra time in the morning for the slow travel conditions and inevitable wrecks hindering traffic. Air and surface temps will be in the teens early in the morning which will free any standing water left on roadways.



Monday, another cold start with the chance for some lingering snow showers into the morning. Northwest winds gusting upwards of 20-25mph will make for very cold wind chills. The “feels like” temp out the door will be negative 10 degrees! We don’t improve much through the day with the afternoon feeling like we’re stuck in the teens.





Tuesday, another brutally cold day is on the table. Morning lows will be in or very near the single digits for most, and with windy conditions still expected through the morning wind chills will be dangerous. Winds will die down through the day but highs, in the end, will still only make it to the 20s.



Wednesday brings another big swing in temperatures back into the 40s as winds once again start back out of the south. We’ll still start the day into the teens so don’t think you can shed the jacket completely! Past the changing temperatures wind will be another big story for the day, gusts up to 30mph will be building in as a dry cold front approaches from the west.

Thursday, a dry front passes through bringing the potential for strong winds across the region. Gusts up to 40mph in the higher elevations and up to 30mph for the rest of us will be around most of the day and into the evening. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest as the front passes. A few light rain and/or snow showers are possible along the mountains too. Highs in the 40s are expected.



Friday we’ll see clouds increasing as our next system moves in. As is typical this time of year, colder mornings and evenings mean we’ll be dealing with mixed precipitation with rain for the daylight hours. Highs will reach the low 40s. Either way you slice it, slick travel conditions return to close out the week.

Our weekend is looking to start with rain and snow showers across the region. Warmer air stays with us most of the day limiting snow totals for now but a messy weekend on local roadways is a sure bet. We’ll see our highs once again in the 40s.

In the extended forecast we have indications for high pressure returning but it won’t help with our temps as we stay stuck near or just above the freezing mark. The long-range forecast also shows signs of a favorable pattern developing for some unsettled weather but we’re still too far away for what will be falling. We’ll keep you posted with any changes here.



TONIGHT:

Rain to Mtn. snow. Icy conditions. Lows in the single digits to low teens.

MONDAY:

Cold start, some snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Starting in the teens. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold start, warming up. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry and seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of mixed rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier for now. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear & cold: Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy & still cold: Highs in the low 30s.

