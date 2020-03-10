Rain is Back Today







Rain will be around through the day Tuesday, but we stay mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Showers will be on and off throughout the day. We are not expecting any flooding concerns on Tuesday. Clouds stick around through the evening and will help keep temperatures from falling much. Overnight lows only drop into the 40s.

The Day Ahead

Wednesday and Thursday still have some rain chances, but we will still see some dry time. Showers will be a bit more isolated in nature. No snow in the forecast as we remain far too warm. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday are going to remain in the low 60s.



Friday and Saturday will bring another chance for more widespread rainfall. Rain will be heavier and while flooding doesn’t look to be a big concern, we will keep an eye on it. We are still mild both days as temperatures remain in the 50s.

It looks like we are going to remain unsettled as we head into the start of next week. The good news is, there’s no snow in the forecast as temperatures look to remain above average. As a matter of fact, much of March at this point is looking to remain above average. The groundhog may have been right. It doesn’t look like too many opportunities are on tap for winter to return before Spring formally arrives.

10 Day Forecast







TUESDAY:

Mild, rain returns. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

A stray shower, otherwise quieter. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mild, chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain possible throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry day and remaining mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.





