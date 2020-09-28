Rain Late, Cooler Weather Ahead

At the bus stop relatively clear skies and temperatures in the 50s should be expected. Some light patchy fog is expected to develop throughout the morning as well, especially around the valleys! Bring a jacket with you, you’ll need it as there is just a bit of a chill in the air.

Today is the last day we look to spend in the 70s for some time, after a front passes this evening/overnight a strong regime of cooler air makes it way in. The passing front will bring a healthy does of rain to the area with everyone liable to see a good downpour later tonight. Highs into the mid to upper 70s today, with lows dipping into the low 50s and upper 40s tonight.

Tuesday our highs drop like a rock compared to the day before with most into the upper 50s and low 60s as rain, heavy at times, continues across the area. Rain totals look to be in the range of 1-2-inches but some locally higher amounts are expected in the far eastern reaches of the viewing area.

A small risk of flooding exists for the area on Tuesday as the heavy downpours will likely cause issues with pooling and ponding on the roads and in areas of poor drainage. Since the rain is along a front, the rain will be moving steadily, but still tomorrow you need to remain weather aware!

Wednesday we see the drier air behind the front really get to work as our rain chances dwindle to the threat of a few very early morning showers. The rest of Wednesday looks dry with ample sunshine across the region. The sun won’t do much for temperatures though as highs only make it into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Thursday, is another dry and quiet day across the two Virginias with passing clouds. We remain cooler than average with many falling almost 10 degrees below average highs, as we top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday, we end up on a repeat of Thursday with passing clouds and sunny skies. Cooler air is firmly entrenched at this point, so we keep day time highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The weekend looks to be a bit of a mixed bag. Saturday highs struggle to make it out of the 50s, while Sunday some warmer air gets injected into the area ahead of the next storm system and most end up into the low to mid 60s for highs.

Next week, the cooler air isn’t going anywhere anytime fast but how cool it remains will hinge on the strength of the next storm system we’re tracking. If the system is strong enough it will dig south and reinforce the cold air that’s already in place. If it’s on the weaker side it will pull further north opening the door for some warmer air to settle back into the region. We’ll be watching it closely and making adjustments to this forecast the next few days!

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

MONDAY:

Rain chances late. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry for now. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances return. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some chances for rain. Highs in the mid 60s.