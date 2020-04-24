Rain Lingers, Drier for the Afternoon

Friday keeps the chance for a few stray showers in the forecast mainly during the first part of the day, highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will stick around through much of the day and we could even be holding on to some drizzle through the afternoon. We are much quieter during the evening hours. Lows only bring us into the mid-40s.

Saturday will bring more showers to the area. For right now it looks like the rain moves in late Saturday afternoon and will continue through early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday will be close to average as we are in the mid 60s.

A cold front moves through Saturday evening, bringing a chance for a few thunderstorms along it. Some could possibly be severe in nature, especially in our southern counties. Past that the cold front will bring cooler temperatures in the 50s and lingering rain for Sunday. Lows also trend cooler overnight falling back into the mid 30’s.

Monday and Tuesday are going to be fairly quiet. We will see some sunshine and temperatures will be near average in the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday and in the mid 60s on Tuesday. Enjoy the dry weather because rain looks to return Wednesday and linger into Thursday. This will also briefly cool us down. Though highs will still be in the mid 50s for Thursday.

After a brief hiccup of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, we begin to shake our rainy and cool pattern. Friday remains cooler, with temperatures hovering around the mid 50s despite some sunshine returning by the afternoon. As for next weekend, we keep things dry and sunny. We see a few things begin to really shift in our overall pattern where warmer air is finally allowed to filter in from the south. This could mean we see a return to average if not above average temperatures.

While much of April has been below average. We are looking to end April on a fairly mild note. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Showers and storms. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers mainly early. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mild with scattered showers possible, mainly late. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible during the first part of the day, cooling down. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the low to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier after a morning shower. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the 70s.

