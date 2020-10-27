Rain moves back in tomorrow

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with patchy fog late. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 50s for overnight lows. Enjoy the dry weather while it last.

Wednesday, will be rather pleasant until very late into the day when rain begins to make an appearance again as the remnants of Zeta approach. Despite rain not moving in until the final few hours of Wednesday, clouds will begin to thicken and dominate the skies early in the day. Highs will keep to the 60s, likely a touch warmer than Tuesday.

Thursday is expected to be a washout plain and simple. Rain will fall likely from start to finish for the day as Zeta’s remnants drag a strong area of tropical moisture with it. Rain totals of 1-3″ with locally higher amounts are possible as of right now.

Flooding remains a distinct possibility with this system as it comes through the region. Everyone needs to remain weather aware, as most of the area is under a Medium risk for flooding. Additionally NOW is the time to make sure any fallen foliage isn’t clogging up drains on or around your property. Clogged drains won’t function properly and could lead to unnecessary pooling of water which could cause a myriad of issues.

Friday we say goodbye to Zeta’s remnants as they bring us a wet morning commute, but we spend the afternoon drying out and clearing out! Clouds will finally lose their grip over us at this point as high pressure settles in for the weekend. High pressure brings with it a shift back to some near average if not slightly below average temperatures. Highs expected to fall into the 50s and upper 40s.

On HALLOWEEN we finally see a very nice crisp and clear Fall day just in time to celebrate the end of spooky season. Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast, though the sun won’t be doing a lot of work for us as highs struggle into the 50s.

It’s looking like jackets and sweatshirts either under or incorporated into costumes is going to be a necessity. Clear skies and the fact that the sun is setting earlier and earlier will mean there is going to be a chill in the air as Trick or Treat gets going likely with temps into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday will remain near average with highs into the mid and upper 50s. Rain could make a return towards the afternoon and evening hours along a cold front expected to swing through the region. The front not while not expected to be very strong will bring in another brief shot of cooler air with it.

Behind the front on Sunday is another round of high pressure, this will settle in for Monday after a few last showers roll through into the morning hours. The rest of Monday is spent dry and cool. A pattern that looks like it is going to settle in for quite some time.

The extended forecast as of now has high pressure remaining in control for the remainder of next week signaling a return to an extended period of drier weather across the two Virginias. Cooler weather will also remain for the first half of the week. The high pressure eventually drifts south and taps into a warmer air mass which will boost us up to near average or even above average highs into the 60s to end out next week.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

We’ve now reached past the peak foliage color for almost all of Southern West Virginia! This will be the last week we show the Foliage Forecast as now most of the leaves have fallen…another sign Winter is coming.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds with rain late. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Zeta’s remnants bring rain. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain comes to an end. Highs in the upper 40s.

HALLOWEEN:

Clear and dry! Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s.