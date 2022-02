Rain Moves in Late Wednesday

Wednesday remains above average as southerly winds and some sunshine help warm us up. Southerly flow will be enhanced by a cold front slowly moving in from the west, this little boost will push a lot of us into the 50s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will build in as we move into the afternoon and showers will begin to push in by dinnertime. Evening temperatures remain warm enough that we are all rain throughout the night.

Thursday rain looks likely through most of the day as our front stretches out over us. Rain won’t be consistent with it coming and going through the day, it is likely though we’ll see a decent shot of rain in the morning and the evening where it is steadier. We remain fairly mild through much of the day, in the 50s, with temperatures only moving a few degrees in either direction.

Friday as we end up behind the cold front we start the day much chillier back into the 30s as we transition from rain to a brief wintry mix and some freezing drizzle specifically west of the mountains early in the morning. This won’t last long but as cold air funnels in the rest of the day we will need to watch out for ice on the roads, and walkways. Highs in the 30s.

Ice totals for our area will be light. West of I-77 could see a glaze of ice, making things slippery in spots for the morning commute. East of I-77 should remain generally rain until much later in the evening, but by that time most of the moisture is moving out. This looks to be a bigger deal to our north and west, so if you have plans to travel north and west of Charleston between Thursday morning and Friday evening, make sure you are monitoring the latest forecasts. Locally we shouldn’t run into too many problems.

Rainfall totals overall will climb over an inch through Friday morning, this could be enough to warrant some isolated high water issues but will not be a widespread issue most likely. What’s working in our favor is the warm weather leading up to this event will melt a lot of the snow before the rain begins, but along the higher elevations, the risk for run-off is increased leading to the low risk of flooding around the region.

Saturday is looking clear and crisp with sunny skies returning thanks to high pressure. We will be chilly though as winds shift out of the northwest, keeping highs in the 30s for most. Some icy patches will still be lingering on the roads at this point.

Sunday, We see some improvements temperature-wise with some back in the 40s, while the rest of us sit back into the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies will remain through the morning hours but clouds are likely to build through the evening hours as a system forms off to our south. We may see a few stray snow showers across the southern edge of our region at most.

Monday we’ll clear out as high pressure settles in across the region bringing in sunshine and a more seasonable day overall. Highs will be into the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday doesn’t bring much fanfare with it either, just more clear skies and winds out of the south. Highs remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Through the extended forecast, temperature-wise things are a bit tumultuous. We have nearly equal chances to either continue to warm up or get another taste of winter. It all depends on how strong our current pattern stays over the next week or so. Be sure to check back here often!

WEDNESDAY:

Rain late. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Clouds and rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures fall, some morning wintry mix. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cold, drier. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s.