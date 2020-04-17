Rain Moves in Tonight, Drier for Saturday

After rising into the 60’s and having a nice clear and calm day, it’s hard to think that rain is on the way. One clue that rain is coming, is the gust winds we’ve been dealing with this morning and through the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible as the evening progresses. Rain moves in late tonight, around 9-10 pm, with the heaviest falling overnight.

Totals will only be in the .5 in to an inch range, but we’ve seen so much rain recently the ground is saturated still, and runoff will be a concern. As for Saturday morning our temperatures take a bit of hit as with this new batch of rain, we drop back towards the low 30s though not expecting to much in the way of a frost or freeze potential.

Highs will struggle into the low 50s for most, though as the day goes on the clouds will clear out as high pressure takes over.

Sunday, looks to return to more seasonable temperatures, lows will be in the mid to upper 30’s, and we get past the 60 degree mark which is always a nice thing to see. Some light showers remain in the forecast, though it’s important to remember the weekend won’t be a washout. There will be plenty of time to get out of the house and get outside.

Starting up the week on Monday, the chance for showers lingers on the 10 day Forecast, lows are in the mid 30’s, with highs rising into the mid 50’s. Not the warmest day but definitely not the coldest we’ve seen.

Tuesday, continues the chance for showers, though if anything they will be few and far in between. Wednesday, looks to be the highlight of the week, with temperatures in the mid 60’s, and a good dose of sunshine. By Thursday, we fall back into our unsettled pattern and stay that way into next weekend. On the bright side we see a trend in the forecast towards some higher temperatures, and a possible flirt with the 70 degree mark. So stay tuned as it all unfolds.

Winter hasn’t quit yet, but by the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



FRIDAY:

A few rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Am shower then drying. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A chance for a shower or two. Temperatures near 60.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Shower potential sticks around. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking Drier. Highs in the mid 60s

THURSDAY:

Some rain. Warm highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Drier and warm. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.