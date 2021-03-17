Rain Moves in Tonight. Severe Weather Possible Tomorrow

Tonight will bring increasing clouds and showers and thunderstorms will be possible after dark and closer to midnight. Temperatures remain mild tonight as we only drop into the low 50s. Storms tonight do not pose much of a severe threat, but rain will be very heavy by the morning hours.

Thursday morning will start off on a very soggy note. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move through before sunrise and continue into the morning commute. Temperatures will warm from the 50s to the upper 60s. The heavy rain wraps up before lunch, but then we begin to shift our attention to more showers and storms for the afternoon.

Thursday we face our first threat of potentially severe weather this year as a level 2 of 5 risk to see severe weather is now in place. Thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front will be passing by with favorable conditions for them to be deemed severe. Now is a great time to review your family’s emergency plan for what to do in the event of severe weather, and the difference between a watch and a warning.

Gusty winds and hail are the primary threats with this round of severe weather. It’s a much bigger threat to our south and east, but we still need to be ready to see some storms produce damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat is not zero. There is enough movement in the upper layers of the atmosphere that we could see some weak rotation in any storm that develops.





Flooding is also a concern with this round. We have a small risk to see flash flooding, especially in spots that see repeated thunderstorms move through. We could see 2 to almost 3 inches of rain in some spots, but most will generally see 1 to 2 by Friday morning.

Friday will bring lingering showers in the morning before we finally start to dry out. Don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes first thing in the morning. Temperatures will be much cooler though as many stay stuck in the 40s. We are in for a chilly night as well. Temperatures will drop back below the freezing mark into the 20s and low 30s.

By Saturday (the first day of spring), high pressure has locked itself in and we’re starting to see some improvements. Especially in the skies as we should be able to bring the sun back into the forecast after a dreary week. Temperatures return into the 50s for everyone as well.

Sunday we stay clear as like the day before high pressure is here to stay. Temperatures are continuing their slow rebound into the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some, along with copious amounts of sun.

Monday we kick the work week off with a decent day back into the 60s for most with sun and a few clouds. Probably one of the better Mondays we’ve had in some time!

In the extended forecast high pressure has a tight grip on the area and should keep us fairly dry as head towards the end of March. Temperatures do fairly well for themselves too with most sitting well above average through this period.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

TONIGHT:

Rain and storms around midnight and through the morning. Mild with lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Thunderstorms. Some could be strong or severe. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Morning showers and mix, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still active. Highs in the 60s.