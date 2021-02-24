Rain Moves In Tonight

Through the evening we will see clouds increase. This is ahead of our next cold front which will begin to move in after dark and during the overnight hours. This will bring some light rain showers to most, with a few spots seeing some flakes try to mix in. These won’t accumulate and we clear out very quickly. Temperatures fall into the mid 30s and winds finally start to die down.

A few showers will be possible to start Thursday, but clear out quickly. Most will be dry by the time the morning commute starts. Regardless it will be a cloudy start to the day. Clouds will eventually decrease bringing back sunshine by the second half of our day. Temperatures will be much cooler though. We will only make it back into the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Friday, we see a chance for some showers throughout the day with mixing likely across the mountains. This won’t be a very organized system so precipitation chances are on the low for the day time. Highs hover around the low 40s for most. By the evening we have a better chance to see rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow all try to mix together. West of I 77 will be mainly rain, but east of I 77 could bring that mixed bag. Regardless, it doesn’t look like much in terms of accumulation.

Saturday we take another shot at the 50s across the low elevations while the mountains get stuck a bit cooler as a rain maker makes it way through. For most once again just some plain old rain. For the mountains there could be some mixing but for now the forecast is trending away from that which means even in the high terrain we should see mainly rain.

Sunday a fairly similar story plays out as another wave of low pressure rides up a stalled frontal boundary. Most end up back in the 50s while the mountains maintain just enough cold to maybe see some snow/sleet mixed in, mainly at night.

Monday, another round of rain is possible. We aren’t able to shake this stalled boundary just yet as the atmosphere gets a little stagnant. At this point multi-day rain totals are starting to add up into the 2-4-inch plus range. Throughout this period those in flood prone areas should be mindful there could be some stream and creek flooding.

Tuesday, it looks like one last burst of showers will push it’s way in before we dry out for the afternoon hours. This last push of showers won’t add much to our already high rain totals, but could be the push some areas need with already swollen bodies of water. The good this is as we mentioned is this is it. We dry out and get the chance to let the water flow downstream.

In the extended forecast, chances for unsettled weather look low but there is a chance after a warm start to March we could start to drift back to near average temperatures for a time before cranking the heat back on.

TONIGHT:

Showers move in after dark. Some mixing possible, but mainly rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy start, but sunshine tries to return by the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled in the evening. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Chances for a few showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Shower chances dropping. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry with highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Active weather returns. Highs in the 50s.