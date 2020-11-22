Rain moving in Sunday night, much cooler day Monday



Sunday has been very nice with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately, this is coming to an end as rain is approaching from our west ahead of a powerful cold front. This rain will work its way through the two Virginias Sunday evening and night. Temperatures will be dropping through the 50s and 40s into the 30s by near sunrise Monday.



Your Sunday night forecast.

Monday morning brings the opening of buck firearms season throughout most of West Virginia. In the wee hours of the morning we will still have a few rain showers, maybe even some flurries around. It will be chilly, so if you plan to be out make sure you layer up. Wool clothing makes for better insulation than cotton in wetter weather, so make sure you’re properly equipped to say dry and warm.

Bundle up and brace against wind chill.

As the cold front crosses overnight, we expect rain showers for the first few hours of the morning, before tapering off after sunrise. Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day before beginning to dissipate during the afternoon. Highs will be a lot cooler than Sunday with temperatures in the low 40s, and overnight lows will dip into the 20s.

If you’re not hunting, it will be a good day to stay inside…

Tuesday is dry, but some clouds remain around left over from Monday’s rain. Temperatures fall almost exactly average for this time of year, into the upper 40s for highs and into the 30s for lows.

Wednesday brings a return of rain shower chances, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will moderate a bit, too, reaching the low to mid 50s. Lows won’t be quite as cold, with low 40s expected.

Thanksgiving Day’s forecast is showing some improvement, which is great news for you if an outdoors family gathering is in your plans. Partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of showers in the morning, and highs in the 50s will make for a pleasant day.

The extended forecast is looking like we remain close to or a bit above average into December. Keep in mind, as we get closer to the start of Winter, above average still means chilly. Highs are only into the 40s at this point.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

Your latest 10-day forecast pie, fresh out of the oven. Mmm, pie.



TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with rain. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

AM rain showers taper off, cooler. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 40s, lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain currently expected, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

Slight chance of a morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and mild. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking nice and mild, though a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Small chance for showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.