Rain overnight tonight into Saturday morning

Tonight Mixing overnight into Saturday remains a possibility particularly over the mountains where a changeover to snow is anticipated. Any accumulations will be limited! Lows will be in the 30s for most, with the higher elevations into the upper 20s.

Steadier rain and snow lingers into the early part of Saturday but not much outside of a few snow showers across the mountains should remain by the afternoon. High temperatures Saturday will happen early in the morning as our low pulls out so expect a chilly afternoon into the 30s!

Sunday looks chilly and below average for everyone. A few might be able to glance into the the 40s but overall the day will be spent in the 30s. Some more sun is possible Sunday afternoon at least, giving a least a pleasant end to the weekend.

Monday is a tricky forecast as there are some signs a storm might be brewing off the coast of the Carolinas. Right now some models are are hinting at a stronger storm which would bring widespread snow showers for the mountains and across some of the lower elevations. Forecast highs are in the 30s right now, keep in mind the stronger the storm we see the more cold air gets pulled into the area.

Tuesday, manages to be colder than Monday with some not even breaking the 20s across the mountains. Outside of the mountains you should be able to break into the low 30s. High pressure is in control at this point, so at least it’s a dry day.

Wednesday we start to warm up towards the upper 30s and low 40s. Still a bit cloudy but more breaks of sun look more probable at this point thanks to high pressure.

Thursday we warm up and hit right near average for our high temperatures. Most should end up into the mid 40s, combine that with some sun it’s a classic crisp late fall day.

In the extended forecast the warming trend continues, Friday has a shot at the 50s for some while Saturday looks to be warm but ultimately a bit cooler than Friday in the upper 40s. At the end of the 10-day unsettled conditions are waiting for us as another potential storm sets up in the forecast!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Some rain/snow showers possible. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain/snow possible especially early. Highs in the 40s falling to 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clear for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, and sunny! Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds return, keeping dry still. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

SUNDAY:

Our next storm system arrives. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.