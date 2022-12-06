Tonight features more scattered showers across the two Virginias with an area of low pressure inching closer to our region along a frontal boundary. Expect wet roadways throughout the overnight with ponding possible – watch for hydroplaning! Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees.

Wednesday brings a cold front through the region. The air behind this front is not much cooler, but the front will get the steady showers out of the region for about 24 hours. The first half of the day looks wet, with the second half a bit drier. Be careful once again on the roads in the morning! It’ll be a mild day once again with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday unfortunately will bring more showers back into the picture – this time for the second half of the day. The first half of the day will be dry, but a warm front will push north in the afternoon and bring more showers into the region. It’s another warm day, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday continues the soggy trend with rain showers moving through the region. This time, we look to start shifting this pattern. A cold front will push in ushering in a pattern change so expect showers to decrease through the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Saturday looks dry – how about that! It won’t be an overly beautiful day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 40s – but it’ll be nice to perhaps see a peak or two of sunshine.

Sunday looks to bring back some rain chances to the region, especially during the afternoon, with highs in the middle 40s.

Monday is partly sunny and nicer! It’ll be a bit chilly, with highs in the middle 40s but at least it will be dry!

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high pressure in control and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Wednesday looks to bring a few showers back into the picture, with highs in the 50s.

In your extended forecast temperatures look to overall be slightly above average for this time of year – that should prevent any major snow chances from taking place at least through the next couple of weeks – but Mother Nature can throw some curveballs this time of year – we’ll keep an eye on it for you!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers continue. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain likely, especially before noon. Highs near 60.

THURSDAY

Dry in the morning, with afternoon showers. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely at times. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Cooler but dry despite mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers in the afternoon return. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny! Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer once again. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers possible. Highs around 50.

THURSDAY

Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 30s.