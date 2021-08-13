Rain Re-Enters the forecast for the long haul Friday

Friday, a cold front continues its slow approach sparking up showers and storms throughout the afternoon and the evening hours. These will not be widespread, but if you do get caught underneath one of them a decent downpour should be expected from it! Highs in the mid and upper 80s once again.

As the front passes we do have a level one of five risk for severe weather attached to it. Overall our chances for severe weather are quite low, but we still run the risk of a few storms producing wind gusts capable of some minor damage and small hail. Be sure to keep up to date with us through the day!

By Saturday afternoon the front has passed us by and is stalling out across Virginia and North Carolina. How far south the front travels is key, since if it stays far enough north we run the risk of seeing some showers and storms throughout the afternoon Saturday. If the front stays far enough south, our rain chances lower significantly. Highs in the low 80s and the upper 70s!

Sunday, a few showers and storms remain on the table, if you happen to see rain during the afternoon you’ll likely be part of a small minority! Otherwise partly clear skies should be expected with brisk easterly winds. Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s remain.

Monday, our cold front which has now stalled out to our south brings a bit more of it’s influence back into play across our area. A handful of showers/storms and plenty of clouds are expected as tropical moisture rides up and over the front from the south. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Tuesday, showers storms not as widespread as the day before remain possible. These will continue to feed into our growing rainfall totals across the region helping to replenish our river basins. Showers remain hit or miss still, but by now everyone should have seen some rain!

Wednesday continues with some rain throughout the day, but it will still be hit or miss for most. We’re about average though with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Some breaks in the clouds could push a few of us closer to that 80 degree mark. Overnight lows near average as well in the mid-60s.

Thursday, as our stalled out front, begins to fall apart showers and storms continue as high pressure sets up a moist southeasterly flow off the Atlantic. This along with the mountains should keep our unsettled pattern going for at least another day.

In the extended forecast we’re still tracking showers and seasonable heat. So hopefully we see that rain we need by the time August is all said and done!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

FRIDAY:

PM Rain, Strong Storms Poss. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Iso. shower, sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s

MONDAY:

Rain for some. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain on and off. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hit or miss rain continues. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler with some showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Small chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Hot again, PM Storms. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.