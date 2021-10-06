Rain remains likely Wednesday

Wednesday, more showers are expected. Though like the day before coverage won’t be very widespread but it wouldn’t hurt to be ready for rain just in case. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain as well. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday, our cut-off upper level low, the cause of all our rain so far, slides east sparking a renewed round of showers and storms. If you managed to dodge the rain earlier in the week, you won’t be as lucky now. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday, as the upper level low and the new coastal low it formed spin away nearby, scattered showers continue across the area. Coverage will shrink a bit as the day goes on but rain should be expected for a majority of the day. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday, we see the last of the rain as now our low is moving off the east coast and up north and out to sea. Scattered showers will be the main issue, more of us will stay dry than will see any rain so overall not a terrible way to start the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday, high pressure is going to make a brief appearance bringing mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. A nice break from the cloudier and unsettled weather of the week before.

Monday, high pressure holds on. A little bit more sunshine and highs reaching from the low to upper 70s across the area are expected as winds continue out of the southeast.

Tuesday, a renewed round of rain on a weakening cold front is possible. By the time the front itself arrives there won’t be much left to it, but it should bring a handful of us some showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

In the extended forecast, mostly dry weather hangs on the for the middle of October. We’re still well above average heading into the second half of the month, but as we all know colder weather is just waiting in the wings!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban begins on October 1, 2021. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

FRIDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chance. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Break in the rain, sun returns. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Drier start for the week. highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

Showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain, drier than the day before. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

