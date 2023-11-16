Tonight features partly cloudy skies with clouds slowly increasing in coverage toward dawn as our next system begins to approach from the west. We’ve got a mild night in store, as low temperatures only dip back into the mid 40s.

Friday sees our next system in the form of a stout cold front approaching during the morning hours from the west. A few isolated showers in the morning will be followed by increasing chances for steadier rain in the afternoon and into the evening – great news for crews battling brushfires in our region. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Rainfall totals look to be similar to last week’s rain with this system, with around a half inch of rain expected. Area high school football games for the quarterfinals of state playoffs Friday night look wet – plan for shower activity to be around with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday begins the day with a few lingering showers and drizzle in the morning behind our cold front. Clearing skies will take shape throughout the day but it’s a much colder afternoon despite the sunshine thanks to a chilly northwest breeze, with highs only in the mid 40s.

Sunday sees high pressure move nearly directly overhead. With plenty of sinking air in place, plenty of sunshine can be expected but it’s a chilly day overall with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Monday features increasing clouds with our next system approaching – a frontal system heading in from the west. Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon with perhaps a few sprinkles associated with them. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday looks wet, with our system scooting through. Rain showers look likely at times, making a wet commute possible both in the morning and in the evening. We’ll watch to see if a brief transition to wintry weather could occur behind the front as the system scoots by Tuesday night. Winter weather impacts look minimal but don’t be shocked if a few flakes try to mix in. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday provides a morning flake or two through the mid-morning hours with afternoon clearing taking place. A northwest breeze will make for a cold day, with highs only in the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving will be dry with partly sunny skies but we’re shaping up to having a cold turkey holiday this year with morning temperatures in the 20s and high temperatures only in the low to perhaps mid 40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures are trending to be below average as we head toward Thanksgiving. We should be in the low 50s for high temperatures this time of year and we’ll likely fail to reach that for a stretch next week and into the start of the following weekend.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely, especially toward dinnertime. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

Morning showers, afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs near 50.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers likely, especially late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

AM flakes, PM sun. Cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING

Partly sunny. Chilly! Highs in the low 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.