Rain Returns Late Tonight

As we head through the evening we will see cloudy skies. A cold front will approach after dark and showers will be possible once we pass the midnight hour. Temperatures are going to be cooler than last night as many fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

At the bus stop a few lingering showers will be possible. We will be cloudy to start the day and then eventually try to dry out shortly after the morning commute. Temperatures will be cool in the 50s and upper 40s heading out the door.

We will dry out pretty quickly as we go through Tuesday. The day isn’t a total loss as rain, if any, looks to fall throughout the early morning hours, with clouds clearing by the afternoon. The rain itself will be scattered in nature. Highs will be cooler than what we saw on Monday as we only make it into the low and mid 60s.

Wednesday is looking good right now, highs hover near 70 degrees throughout the day. Sunshine should be expected across the area as high pressure maintains general control over the area ahead of our next front.

Thursday follows in Wednesdays footsteps, high pressure remains in control for the two Virginias with sunshine expected to filter in throughout the daytime. Highs make a quick jump to the 70s for most as some warmer air surges ahead of the next frontal system poised to pass through. We could bring in some showers as we head later into the evening.

Friday will bring a shock to the system as a COLD front roars into the area. This will bring a big shift temperature wise for the day on Friday as highs tumble to the 50s. Rain is likely throughout the morning and afternoon, thankfully by the evening we begin to dry out.

Another widespread frost and potentially the first hard freeze for some areas looks possible Friday night into Saturday! Depending on how much moisture is left and the exact timing of the departing front, a few snowflakes could be possible in the highest elevations of Pocahontas, Fayette and Greenbrier counties as the coldest air settles in. Chances are far on the lower end for this, but it bears mentioning at least.

Saturday is a chilly chilly day, with temperatures only into the upper 40s and 50s. We dry out for the most part across the two Virginias. There are a few outlier solutions that bring some precipitation back into the picture for the daytime but they are outliers for a reason and those solutions aren’t looking likely for now.

Sunday we warm up back to more seasonable weather into the low 60s, dry skies once again remain in control. High pressure has anchored itself along the eastern US at this point, this keeps us dry for at least another day.

Monday we spend even warmer as high pressure drifts south, and our next front moves in. Highs expected into the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday rain is back in the forecast for the afternoon hours as the next front approaches, we stay on the warm side with highs similar to Monday. Wednesday we begin to cool off behind the front, more rain is looking likely for now. Highs into the 60s.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Showers pick back up after midnight. Chillier in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

On and off rain, mainly in the morning. Sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry, with showers moving in later in the evening. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers in the morning and then getting cold. Some flakes possible late in the high terrain. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.