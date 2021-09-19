Rain returns Monday with big changes for the mid-week

Tonight looks quiet and slightly cooler than the past few with lows down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Some valley fog is possible along the local river as we are still a bit muggy. We’ll see clouds building in overnight and into the early morning hours.



Monday, isolated afternoon showers and storms (again). We’ll still see plenty of sun, but a few of us could get a decent downpour here or there. Just keep an eye on the skies and you should be able to dodge most of them. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Tuesday, we’re closer to average temperature-wise, into the mid 70s. This is as rain and clouds begin to grow in coverage compared to previous days as a strong cold front slides into our west. This will usher in a bit of a pattern change just in time for fall.

Wednesday our front moves in, this will bring rain and a few storms through the duration of the daylight hours. Rain will be heavy at times, and due to the scattered rainfall leading up to this, we might have a few sensitive areas which could see some isolated flooding. Highs will drop with the thick cloud cover and the shifting winds into the low to mid-70s.



Thursday, especially during the morning will be a wake-up call. Morning lows will tank back into the 40s and possibly the upper 30s into the highest elevations. Highs during the afternoon as our front pull away will struggle into the upper 60s.

Friday feels more like fall than summer as we struggle to reach cool September averages. We’ll remain dry as high pressure moves in allowing for some beautiful cool, blue sky fall-like weather. The kind of weather that kicks the foliage color change into action. Highs will struggle to hit the low 70s mark.



Saturday remains dry as cooler drier air takes hold of our region giving us clear skies and plenty of sunshine. However, the sunshine won’t help us regarding our temperatures as we stay cooler than average struggling to reach the low 70s.

In the extended forecast, lows struggle to reach the 60-degree mark as cool Canadian air settles into the region. Higher elevation gardeners may want to prepare their not-so-cold-friendly plants as lows look to dip into the low 40s and upper 30s.



As we transition into fall, our weather becomes a bit messy with big temperature swings and some active weather. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and mild. Clouds build in. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers & Sun. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Widespread rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Slowly drying out. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clear skies. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

More like fall. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Cooler, more fall-like. Highs in the mid 60s.