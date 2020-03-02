Rain Returns Monday







DISCUSSION: Tonight will be a quiet one. Temperatures will also be much more mild than the last few evenings. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 30s, so we are not concerned about any refreeze this evening. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next rain chances.

Tonight’s Forecast

Monday will bring more showers. Rain will move in shortly after the morning commute and during the early afternoon. Rain continues through much of the day and into the evening as well. Temperatures are expected to be pretty warm though. A warm front lifts to our north and allows highs on Monday to be in the low 50s.

The Day Ahead

Tuesday will be warm and soggy as well. Highs are back near 60 degrees, but heavy rainfall is likely through the day. We will have to keep an eye on all flood prone areas, especially by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain totals between Monday and Wednesday night could be between 2 and 3 inches. Continue to monitor the flooding situation through the week.

Rain by Wednesday PM

Highs in the upper 50s are possible again on Wednesday. The milder air is from our next big storm system approaching the area and pulling in a lot of warm air and moisture. Steady rainfall is looking likely as this system arrives during the second half of the day. We’ll have to keep an close eye on this system as we get closer in time. Flooding may be possible, especially Wednesday evening. The heaviest rain looks to be down to our south on Wednesday, but we will still have to watch it.

Temperatures dip again after this passes, and Thursday is looking to feel a bit cooler. Some lingering showers may stick around Thursday in the early morning before we dry out. We look to stay quiet heading into next weekend with seasonal temperatures, then moving into next week we’ll be mild with the next chance of showers coming in Tuesday.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Much warmer with lows in the 30s.

MONDAY :

Rain arrives for the afternoon. Warmer, highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain throughout the day. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain, maybe even a rumble of thunder. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

A lingering shower then dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry aside from an isolated snow shower. with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet for the most part. Am snow shower possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Mild, partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mild, slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 40s.







