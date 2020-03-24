Rain Returns This Evening







DISCUSSION:

We will start Tuesday morning off on a dry note, but more showers are possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will still be pretty mild as highs are back in the mid and upper 50s. Rain picks up heading into early Wednesday.

We will need to keep an eye on flood prone areas late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Heavy rain could cause poor drainage areas and streams and creeks to back up. The heaviest rain looks to be after midnight and before the morning commute on Wednesday. There is a small chance for flooding across the entire area.

Rain totals between now and Wednesday afternoon will be generally around an inch. Again, this could cause some flooding issues across the region. While widespread flooding is not a huge concern, folks should still monitor all flood prone areas.

We will begin to dry out by Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will be back above average in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows will be a bit cooler in the low 40s. We dry out briefly on Thursday, but remain cloudy.

Temperatures will still be warm as highs make it back into the upper 60s. Friday will bring back more shower chances, but we remain in the upper 60s. We could even see showers linger into Saturday before we dry out for Sunday afternoon and Monday. Temperatures will still remain warm as we are in the 70s on Saturday and only drop into the 60s to kick off the next week.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.





TONIGHT:

A few showers. Cool. Lows in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled by the evening. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.





