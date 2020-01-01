Rain Returns Thursday

DISCUSSION: This evening will be another quiet one. Temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s, so we will be somewhat chilly, but still above average. Skies will stay mostly clear through the overnight period and into the morning commute.

Tonight’s Forecast

Unsettled conditions return by Thursday. We should be fine through the morning commute, though clouds will start to increase as a low pressure system approaches from the gulf. Rain will start up by the afternoon and continue on through night. However, temperatures will be mild as highs near 50 are expected Thursday and overnight lows into Friday will stay in the 40s. This will help keep the precipitation all rain.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Friday will be even warmer with highs near 60, but rain continuing through the day. Make sure the keep the rain gear with you. Rain totals look to be between an inch and an inch and a half. We could see some streams and creeks run a bit high, so we will have to watch flood prone areas through the end of the week.

Rain Totals from Thursday PM through Saturday PM

As we head into the weekend, temperatures begin to fall once more. Rain will be possible for the first part of our Saturday. However we will switch gears back into winter as cold air returns for the second half of the day. This will allow a transition from rain into snow by the evening, with more snow showers continuing overnight into Sunday morning as well.

Small accumulations are looking possible by the time we wake up, with most spots seeing something in the dusting to 2 inch ballpark. Western slopes will see a few more inches and snow will linger on a bit longer through Sunday afternoon/evening.

Dry weather takes over once we make it to the start of the week with high temperatures near 40 sunny skies. The middle of the week could bring some more unsettled weather as more disturbances head our way.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Calm and clear, still chilly. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Rain turns to snow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering morning snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Some snow showers. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.