Rain Returns Today







DISCUSSION

Tuesday will bring back the next chance for showers. We will be dry to start our Tuesday off, but showers and storms look to move in during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs on Tuesday will barely break the 50 degree mark, so we are expecting to be chilly with some stuck in the upper 40s.

Wednesday brings more showers, mainly for the first part of the day. We are still going to be cool as highs will be in the low 50s. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 30s as we make the transition into Thursday.

Rain totals Tuesday night through Wednesday morning aren’t looking super impressive. Most of us will see around a half inch. Flooding is not a concern at this time. We could see a heavy downpour here or there that could limit visibility at times.

Thursday will bring drier and warmer conditions. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s once more, but overnight lows will still be chilly. We will start Thursday off in the mid 30s. We could even have some frost in the lower elevations.

It looks like we are going to remain fairly quiet through the rest of the week and into the first part of the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 60s through the weekend. We will bring back the next chance of rain by Sunday, but but chances still remain fairly low.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.

TONIGHT:

Quiet with increasing clouds. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s and upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers to start the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and warmer with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, dry Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 60s.





