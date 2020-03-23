Rain Returns Today







DISCUSSION: Monday is going to bring back more shower chances. Rain will start early in the morning and could be heavy during the morning commute. Temperatures will warm back up into the 50s, but we will keep shower chances throughout much of the day.

Showers will be less numerous as we head into the evening hours. We will still see cloudy skies throughout the night. Temperatures are going to be chillier as well. Overnight lows into Tuesday are expected to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We will start Tuesday morning off on a dry note, but more showers are possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will still be pretty mild as highs are back in the mid 50s. Some more showers will be possible on Wednesday, but we continue to warm up as highs get back into the low 60s.

We dry out briefly on Thursday, but remain cloudy. Temperatures will still be warm as highs make it back into the mid 60s. Friday will bring back more shower chances, but we remain in the 60s. We could even see showers linger into Saturday before we dry out for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will still remain warm as we are in the 60s on Saturday and only drop into the 50s to kick off the next week.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.



MONDAY:

Rain returns Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.





