Rain Returns Tomorrow

We will see clouds increase as we head into the evening. This will allow us to stay very warm tonight. Temperatures are only expected to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. That is warmer than our average highs for this time of year. Showers will hold off until after midnight, but not much longer after that.

Out the door, have the umbrella. We will see showers at the bus stop, but we are warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. You will need the rain gear throughout much of the day.

Wednesday brings all day rain as our passing cold front taps into some tropical moisture from Eta which will be spinning off the coast of Florida. Gusty winds will accompany the front as it gets sandwiched between two high pressures, gusts of 25-35 mph are expected. Highs will make a last ditch effort to make it to the 70s and they should make it there before some cooler air returns behind the front.

A medium risk of flooding exists for most of the area for Wednesday. Between the front sliding through, the tropical moisture being introduced and the introduction of warmer air, all the ingredients are there for a heavy rain event. Rain totals will likely top out at 1.5 to 2.5+ inches for most, but pockets of higher totals will remain a possibility. With how dry we have been it will take a lot of rain for flooding issues, but some spots could certainly see enough, so keep an eye out.

Thursday, a few lingering showers could remain by the morning hours but overall will look a lot drier as our front pulls off to the south and east. Some breezy conditions will likely remain for part of the day, ~10-20mph out of the West. We’ll be noticeably cooler at this point too with many falling into the upper 50s for highs. Though a few could jump into the low 60s. This is still above average!

Friday is looking dry right now. Temperatures will be mostly the same as what we saw on Thursday but the winds have died down a bit as high pressure takes some control over the region.

Saturday is trending drier as the next chance for rain looks to hold off until Sunday. Clouds will still thicken up by the afternoon hours, along with the approaching system we should see high temperatures bump up a few degrees from the previous days.

Sunday is beginning to look drier. A few showers are possible, but it does not look to be as big of a rain event as it originally did. Regardless, temperatures will be near average in the upper 50s and low 60s and we could still see some showers.

Monday a few early morning showers could be in the cards but eventually the day does begin to clear out a bit more. Clouds will likely stick around as our exiting cold front will be lingering nearby for most of the day. Highs will take a noticeable dive at this point into the lower 50s for most. Overnight Monday, we could even see the possibility of mountain snow again if we can hold onto enough moisture, the ingredients are there for it at least!

The extended forecast looks dry but chilly for most of it. As high pressure settles in it will bring with it a brief reinforcing shot of cold air on the front end of it. The high pressure eventually will exhaust its cold air and tap into some warmer air to the south warming us back up!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase. Showers after midnight. Very mild with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

VETERANS DAY:

Rain looking likely. Flooding possible. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain in the morning, then we dry out. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Trending drier. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Early morning showers. Highs in the highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs near 60.