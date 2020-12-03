Rain Returns Tomorrow

Tonight will bring increasing clouds, but this will help keep our temperatures more mild than they have been. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s which means a widespread refreeze is not expected. Some side roads could still be a bit slick if they haven’t seen much melting today, but roads should be a bit easier to navigate than they have been.

Friday will bring the start of our next storm system. Clouds and rain will begin to move in and pick up as we head into the evening. Daytime highs will be near average in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some mixing overnight into Saturday remains a possibility particularly over the mountains where the best chance for a changeover to some snow showers exists. Lows will be in the 30s for most, with the higher elevations possibly into the upper 20s.

Rain and snow showers will linger into Saturday. Snow accumulation will be minimal and limited to cars and grassy surfaces, if any accumulation happens at all especially across the lower elevations. At most we are talking an inch or two and that would be in the higher terrain. Temperature wise Saturday we likely see an early high with some of the warmest air around in the morning, by the afternoon we’ll drop from the 40s to the 30s.

Sunday has been slowly trending colder on the backend of our late week disturbance. Most should spend the day into the 30s after a chilly start to the day into the 20s. Clouds look like they stick around for the day too, but some clearing outside of the mountains remains a possibility.

Monday brings the potential for some brief mountain snow showers, outside of that small chance the day looks to be dry but gray as clouds hang around. Temperature wise we’ve kept the forecast from Sunday essentially with many starting in the 20s and ending the afternoon in the 30s.

Tuesday, manages to be colder than Monday with some not even breaking the 20s across the mountains. Outside of the mountains you should be able to break into the low 30s. High pressure is in control at this point, so at least it’s a dry day.

Wednesday we start to warm up towards the upper 30s and low 40s. Still a bit cloudy but more breaks of sun look more probable at this point thanks to high pressure.

In the extended forecast we keep the warming trend going with a shot at the upper 40s possible by next weekend. No rain/snow/anything in the forecast for this period either, likely by Friday we could see a fully sunny day! We become unsettled again as the weekend comes to a close.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds, some rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain/snow possible especially early. Highs in the 40s falling to 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet, but cool. A few mountain flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clearer for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, and sunny! Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds return, keeping dry still. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Our next storm system arrives. Watch for some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

