Rain Returns Tomorrow

Tonight will bring increase clouds, but our temperatures stay mild. We will be dry for most of the evening, but showers will be possible, mainly after the midnight hour. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe threat remains west. Temperatures will only drop into the low 50s.

Friday, we see rain move in during the day and pretty much hang around all day as our storm system rides along a stalled out front on the edge of our ‘Bermuda high’. Eventually this storm does sort of dislodge our high pressure during the day, beginning to push it further out to sea. While this will cool us off after Friday, it gives our storm a chance to exit out to sea and not dump rain on us for days. Temperatures will be cooler, but still above average in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will be lighter by the afternoon.

Flooding is not a concern this time around. We have been so dry that our ground can handle what we have coming our way. We look to generally pick up a quarter to a half of an inch of rain by Friday evening.

Saturday looks to bring drier, but cooler conditions. We will cool off quite a bit back towards the low and mid 50s for most but overall it will still be fairly pleasant, and slightly above average temperature wise.

Sunday, will be fairly similar to Saturday temperature wise with highs in the low 50s. A few scattered showers remain possible throughout the day, which in turn also means clouds will still be around as well so don’t bank on to much sunshine.

Monday more rain chances are back in the forecast. This will likely be a bit heavier than the rains we saw over the weekend, but flooding is not a concern of ours at the moment. Overnight Monday into Tuesday there is a shot at some mixing in the mountains, but it should be fairly limited. Highs stay fairly similar to the days before back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday scattered shower chances linger as our first system exits. Highs make a slight rebound as winds begin to swing from the north to more of a westerly direction, everyone should be back into the 50s at this point.

In the extended forecast, chances for rain linger as a string of nuisance spring showers roll their way through. Temperatures are being a bit temperamental during this period, trying to see if they want to stay warm or try to cool off for the second half of March.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and mild. Showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out briefly. Highs in the low 50s

MONDAY:

A few showers. Chilly. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances linger. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

A thunderstorm? Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 40s.