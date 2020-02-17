Rain Returns Tuesday







DISCUSSION: Tonight we look mainly dry. Clouds begin to move in. This will help hold the warmth in through the night and our lows will only drop near 40 degrees. Any showers we do see look to be after the sun comes up on Tuesday morning

Tonight’s Forecast

Tuesday brings in more rain. Compared to the rain we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, this isn’t looking too bad. In fact, the rain will only last through the middle of the day and we dry things up pretty quick later on. Highs will still be above average as we make it into the low 50s and upper 40s.



The Day Ahead

Rain totals look to be generally between a quarter and a half inch. A few spots could see a bit more, but with the dry time we saw through the last few days, flooding is not a big concern. There isn’t much rain in the forecast after Tuesday.

Rain totals for Tuesday

Wednesday will bring back quiet, but colder conditions. Temperatures will stay in the low 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. We will see sunshine however. It will be a cold night as well. Overnight lows look to drop into the 20s by Thursday morning.

A disturbance looks to pass to our south on Thursday. Most of the moisture and precipitation will remain out of the area and we will just have more clouds around. However, if this tracks a bit further north, some of our southern counties may see an isolated shower or some flurries at some point. For the most part we are just looking cloudy and cold with highs stuck in the mid 30s and overnight lows drop into the teens by Friday morning.

Friday into the weekend is looking dry as well. We warm things back up into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday and Sunday, which should make for decent weather for any outdoor weekend plans.

Rain looks to return to the forecast by Monday, but we are looking at all rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! Temperatures look to be near average by the end of the month and as of right now it doesn’t look like there is any big snow in our forecast.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Colder. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain before we clear out. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.





