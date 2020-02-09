Rain returns with another risk of flooding

DISCUSSION: Dry conditions today will continue through the overnight tonight, though clouds will be building back in ahead of a new round of rain for us. Lows will be in the 30s.

Sunday night.

Monday will feature temperatures slightly above normal as well as the return of rain to our area. By sunrise, showers will be around and the rain will be heavy at time while temperatures top out in the upper 40s. The rain continues through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, we will get a brief reprieve and maybe even a few sunbeams before the skies cloud up again.

Quick look at Monday.

Rainfall totals of 1″ to 1.5″ are possible through Tuesday afternoon, and with our already-saturated soils, we are keeping an eye on the possibility of localized flooding. The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center has our region in a Medium risk of excessive rainfall, so be sure to keep up with the latest forecast updates with us and watch those flood-prone areas.

Risk of flooding returns.

Wednesday will start off dry, but a cold front approaches later on. Rain will become increasingly widespread and heavy at times by the evening and overnight.

Heavy rain looks possible through Thursday, bringing yet another threat of flooding to our rain-weary area. Another 1-2″ of rain, maybe a few localized areas topping out a bit higher, are forecast and this will create potentially widespread high water issues. Temperatures will drop throughout the day after this front pushes out. Thursday night is looking very chilly.



Very problematic rainfall totals through Thursday possible.

High pressure then looks to build in and keep us pretty quiet for most Friday into the weekend, with Friday’s temperatures below average before a rebound Saturday. Another weather system threatens Sunday, with more unwelcome rain possible.

The latest 10-day forecast.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds, dry. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Rain all day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain in the morning tapers off by afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry to start, then more rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs 40s.

FRIDAY:

A few flurries before dawn, then dry. 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain threatens again. Highs 40s.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds and sun. Highs in the 40s.