Tonight, will be another night where rain showers will continue for the forecast. For the remainder of the afternoon and stretching into the early overnight hours tonight, a few more rounds of scattered showers can be expected across the area. However, once we start to get closer to midnight and into the early morning hours on Monday, we should start to see a few more breaks from the rain showers. The showers won’t go away completely, but they will be very hit or miss stretching from Monday morning into the rest of Monday afternoon. I would definitely make sure the rain gear is still packed for the start of the new work week with some slick travel possible. Overnight lows for tonight look to drop into the low 50s.

Memorial Day Monday will continue to feel the effects from the nearby low pressure system. However, the effects will be very hit or miss across the region as we’re only expecting isolated showers, and potentially a rumble or two of thunder, at this time. Most of these showers will be in the early to late afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Not a total washout for Monday, with the morning and afternoon still holding plenty of time for everyone to enjoy the holiday. Similar to Sunday afternoon, I would keep an umbrella or rain jacket around just in case. A mix of sun and clouds will dominate the forecast and the sunshine we do see will allow our afternoon highs to rise into the middle 70s.

Tuesday is gearing up to be a similar day to Monday. Much of the early to late morning will see the area stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Once we start to get more daytime heating incorporated, rain chances will increase for the afternoon. But most of these showers will primarily be on the light side as far as rainfall goes. Showers will be very isolated in nature, as well, with a good chunk of the area remaining fairly dry. Another day to continue to monitor the trends in the forecast and keep an umbrella on standby. With a mix of sun and clouds expected, our afternoon highs will get back into the middle 70s.

Wednesday looks to be the last day where our forecast is influenced by the nearby low pressure system. We will eventually have a high pressure system build north of our area, thus kicking out the low pressure system. The low, unfortunately, will still have an influence on our Wednesday forecast. Much like Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday does not look like a washout, with only the chance of an afternoon shower and/or storm possible. Another workday where many will see plenty of dry time and sun but keep the rain gear on standby for the afternoon. All of the sunshine we do see will help our afternoon highs continue to rise into the upper 70s.

Thursday finally brings back the best chance for area-wide dry weather. Our high pressure system is expected to settle in by Thursday, giving us the best chance for everyone to enjoy a partly sunny and dry day. If you missed outdoor chores the past few says, Thursday looks like the best day to get them done. However, with afternoon highs expected to be near the 80 mark, it might be best to get those done either in the early morning or late evening.

Friday brings in more sunshine and a great end to the work week once again. Yesterday’s high pressure system appears to be sticking around for at least more day. This will give many the chance for a mostly sunny end to the week and another day to enjoy the dry weather once again. Great day to go out and enjoy your Friday afternoon and evening. Our temperatures for Friday will only continue to climb as many can expect to get into the middle 80s.

Saturday sees our high pressure system officially move out as a new weather system approaches. A cold front is expected to move in from Canada and impact the forecast for portions of our weekend. As it stands for Saturday, much of our morning and afternoon will see dry time with only the lingering chance of a light stray shower during that time. By the time the evening and overnight hours roll in, we’ll see better chances for rain. Only expecting a few isolated showers as our Saturday comes to a close under mostly cloudy sky. We should see enough sun in most locations, however, for our afternoon highs to get back into the low 80s.

Sunday brings more chances for rain showers, especially during the morning hours with the passing of the cold front. This can cause some slick travel for anyone wanting to head to church during the early morning hours. These isolated showers will continue into the early afternoon, before slowly dissipating out by Sunday evening with the loss of daytime heating. While it won’t be the best end to the weekend, your Sunday should still hold onto a few hours of dry time. The cloudy skies will drop our afternoon highs, but not by much, as we see them get into the upper 70s.

In your extended forecast, next weekend is looking a bit unsettled with the return of a new weather system. This system looks to bring the chances for some more rain showers into the weekend forecast. Not expecting a washout from this system, but we will continue to monitor this system to see how it will impact the first weekend of June. Beyond the weekend, next Monday through Wednesday looks to bring a fair mix of dry weather with the chance of a few showers returning. At the same time, our afternoon highs look to get back into the 80s.

