Rain showers Saturday, much colder Sunday

Our Saturday evening remains warmer than average but rain showers and some steadier pockets of rain continue ahead of a cold front approaching. Winds will be gusty at times with some 20-30mph wind speeds possible. Behind the cold front tonight, temperatures will fall rapidly, reaching the freezing mark or below by dawn Sunday.



Sunday will be much cooler in the wake of the front. Highs in the 20s are expected in the highest elevations and in the 30s otherwise, reminding us winter is only a few short days away at this point. We should remain dry during the day, but an early morning shower or snow shower in the mountains can’t fully be ruled out. We get frosty once again overnight with lows in the 20s.



Monday continues our wintry feel with highs in the low 40s. Mountains look to remain in the low to mid-30s. We should remain dry for the most part, but a few of our southern counties might get clipped by some showers from a system moving through the southeastern US.

Tuesday, highs remain in the 40s for most, even in the mountains. Clear skies dominate as high pressure is in control for the time being. For the most part, outside of being a bit chilly, this should be a fairly nice way to start off Winter!

Wednesday, highs stick to the low 40s for most. Overall were fairly quiet, with mostly clear skies throughout the day. Holiday travel should be in the clear as it starts to pick up around this point in the week, no major obstacles weather-wise are expected.



Thursday, we’re still quiet in anticipation of the holidays. Another easy travel day is expected for everyone, whether their commuting or heading off to see family. Highs will make a quick jump to the upper 40s with a few low 50s popping up here and there.

In the extended forecast, everyone’s mind is on holiday travel conditions. Christmas Eve looks to be dry to start, with a few rain showers possible later in the evening. Christmas Day looks to be dry, and rain showers are looking to make a return appearance on Sunday and linger through the extended forecast period at present.



As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

