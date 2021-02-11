Rain, Snow, and Ice Today

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 7AM ON FRIDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHEASTERN POCAHONTAS AND FAYETTE COUNTY UNTIL 7AM FRIDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 12PM FRIDAY

Thursday, lingering rain and snow remain in the forecast as the bulk of the storm system passes through the area. Overall the day will be similar to Wednesday, the only change will be steadier precipitation passing through with a much better chance for freezing rain and some snow especially along and south of I-64.

The mixing line will steadily be dropping south throughout the day today. Meaning just because you didn’t see ice walking out the door this morning, doesn’t mean it will be like that when you come back later in the day. Everyone will likely see at least some freezing rain or sleet by the time the day is done. Plan ahead, budget for extra time, charge your phone, and bring your cold weather gear with you.

Snow totals are a lot lower than they day before, this is really the biggest change we have in our forecast. The amount of time we expect snow to be falling has decreased, so less snow falling=less accumulation.

Friday, we finally start to dry out. The last bits of unsettled weather are gone by the early parts of the day, but more likely than not we won’t be able to clear out the remaining clouds. So it won’t be the sunniest day. Highs are slowly falling at this point as a colder regime of air is slowly moving in, expect afternoon temperatures to be in the mid to low 30s.

Saturday brings our next round of unsettled weather. Again this is looking like a mixed bag of rain, snow, sleet and more freezing rain. Snow accumulations look minimal, but it will be slick at times throughout the evening and into Sunday morning. Highs will be back into the mid 30s throughout the day.

A morning snow shower is possible on Sunday before we dry out heading into the afternoon. We will have a hard time shaking some of the cloud coverage and temperatures will be cooler in the low 30s. We are very cold Sunday night as temperatures drop into the low teens and single digits. Watch for a refreeze heading out the door Monday morning.

Monday we start out dry but by the afternoon and evening we watch our next system begin to approach the area. This will be another southern storm much like the last two we had to deal with, meaning more warm air moves in with it. This is just lining us up to another mess of an evening commute. Snow/sleet in the mountains, with more rain and maybe some pockets of freezing rain past sunset for the low elevations.

Tuesday we deal with part two of our storm from Monday. Most of it will move through during the morning hours making for a tough start to the day. More of the same with a mixed bag of precipitation and icy travel should be anticipated. As we head towards the afternoon at least we will slowly begin to dry out.

Wednesday we catch a break as high pressure moves in and gives us time to breathe and recover from what seems like almost non-stop storms. Highs will be a little below average but still above freezing for most.

In the extended forecast more unsettled weather and some attempts to hint at some fairly cold air still exist. We’re fairly confident the stormier pattern will hold through, but the risk of extremely cold air still seems a little flaky in the long range.

Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

THURSDAY:

Better chance for wintry mix. Some ice and snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Some freezing rain possible early, then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some snow possible in the morning. Then drying out. with highs in the 30s

MONDAY:

Cold and looking dry. Highs in the teens and 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow likely. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled and chilly. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cold but drying out. Highs in the 30s.