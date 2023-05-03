Wednesday begins with rain showers once again as colder air is reinforced thanks to our stubborn system to the north. Temps are expected to drop through mid-morning allowing for some snow flakes and ice to mix in with heavier rain showers, mainly for the higher mountain tops. Temps today are much cooler than Tuesday as we struggle into the mid to upper 40s. Portions of western Greenbrier county through Pocahontas won’t get out of the 30s. Winds are still running high with 15-20mph sustained with gusts pushing 25-30mph at times. Wind chills will make the day feel like we’re in the 20s and 30s.

Tonight a few isolated showers remain, mostly for the higher elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas County. It won’t be until after midnight we see showers come to an end. Clouds are stubborn however. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s means another night of freeze threats for the higher elevations.

Thursday we finally bring back the sunshine through mostly cloudy skies as high pressure builds in and winds change direction out of the west in the morning, southwest by the afternoon. This helps us warm up back into the low 60s. Clouds will continue to fade through the day. Overnight lows are still cool enough for patchy frost, so gardeners keep those plants protected.

Friday, we warm up nicely as a few clouds filter in from the southwest. Overall, Friday is looking dry as we make our way into the upper 60s. Just a few degrees shy of average.

Saturday a warm front tries to push in but high pressure will do its best to keep showers at bay. With that said, the possibility of scattered shower is there the farther south and west you are. If you have outdoor plans, have a backup just in case. Otherwise the partly sunny day will boast temps pushing closer to the 70s degree mark for many. Mountains will see the upper 60s.

Sunday will be a day of sun and clouds but warm as we push into the mid and upper 70s. Certainly feeling more like May by this point. At least we’re starting to feel more like May should.



Monday starts dry with a mix of sun and clouds but we will see clouds thicken as the day goes on. By the afternoon into early evening hours, a few showers try to form with a better chance of scattered showers by Monday night. Highs still running near average in the mid 70s.

Tuesday we dry out with sunshine returning. A nice warm up from the morning as we run towards the upper 70s. Towards the west we’ll see temps pushing ever closer to the 80 degree mark!



In your extended forecast, a soggy pattern returns but temps remain seasonal near 70s. In fact, no indication of another cool down so far. May looks to finally be getting its act together which will be welcomed news for gardeners as we approach the traditional Mother’s Day threshold for planting.

WEDNESDAY

AM Snow flurries, PM rain. Late clearing. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine returns! Highs push into the 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Iso. shower south poss. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Dry start, showers late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Another day of scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Sct. Showers, some sun. Highs in the 70s

FRIDAY

Iso. Showers off & on. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Clearing skies, dry. Highs in the 70s.