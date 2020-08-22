Rain this weekend, warm next week

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, and Summers Counties until Midnight tonight.

A small risk for flooding still exists across the area Saturday. Any issues that do arise from flooding will be quite isolated, and limited to areas with poor drainage and possibly smaller creeks and streams.

Tonight we will start to lose the rain as we head into the overnight hours although we cant rule out a stray shower or two overnight. Where we see rain today watch out for patchy fog if you have to be out early Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees overnight.

Sunday, rain chances start to fall but they are still in the forecast for the afternoon hours. Plenty of sun will precede any rain that makes it way into the area so another day that won’t be a complete loss to rain. Highs stick to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, we really start to dry things out across the region. Rain chances are very low with just a small chance being left in to account for a stray shower or two. Highs make it into the low to mid 80s for everyone.

Tuesday we see a very similar day to Monday, with abundant sunshine and a very low end chance to see a passing shower or two slip into the area. Highs will continue to climb to the mid 80s for most everyone.

Through midweek next week and beyond, the heat looks to crank back up across the Mid-Atlantic. There is a lot of variability in the long term forecast especially when it comes to temperatures. We’ll also have to watch the two tropical systems in the Atlantic closely, it’s likely they won’t have a direct impact on us. But they will have a big influence on the overall weather pattern late next week.

We now have TWO Tropical systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco. Both look to have impacts on the United States in the next 5 days. Remember the storm could end up anywhere within the cone. Both are predicted to become hurricanes before making landfall somewhere next week. For those who have friends, family or interests along the Gulf Coast and Florida this is something to watch closely as the forecast evolves. Although it is rare to have two systems in the gulf at the same time it has happened before but not in many years.. is it 2021 yet?

