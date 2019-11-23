Rain through the evening before we see flurries tomorrow morning

DISCUSSION: Showers look to continue on through the evening as this storm system continues to progress through the region. Gradually, we will start to see the rain let up by late tonight, however this won’t be the last thing we see falling from the sky this weekend.

Rain changes over into snow showers tonight.

Enough cold air looks to arrive on the back end of this system to allow for a brief transition into some snow showers before the moisture leaves the area. This transition won’t happen until after midnight tonight. Amounts aren’t looking too impressive, as most spots will pick up between a dusting to half an inch. Some of the higher elevations could pick up a little bit more than an inch.

Expected snowfall totals Sunday morning.

Overall, this won’t be an extremely impressive snow, though we could be waking up to some slick spots on the roads early Sunday. Flurries will still be falling in spots for the first half of the day before things clear up later on.

Sunday planner.

The afternoon is shaping up to be much drier and calmer as well as cooler with highs in the 40s. We should keep these dry conditions through the start of next week as well for Monday with highs back in the 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly dry as well too with highs even warmer near 60 degrees. A few showers may be possible late Tuesday as another cold front approaches the area.

Wednesday is a big travel day across the US. Our next storm system will also move in. For us it’s looking like all rain and mainly in the morning. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain here locally. If you are headed north, and out of state, the rain will be a bit heavier and even some snow will be possible in northern Ohio and parts of PA. Keep this in mind as you make your travel plans. We dry out by Thanksgiving, but temperatures will be cooler as highs are stuck once more in the 40s.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

Rain tapering off, snow showers arrive late. Lows near 30.

SUNDAY:

Finally drying out after a morning flurry. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Drier with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with rain in the morning. Highs near 50.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Drying and cooler with highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers likely. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.