Tonight provides mostly cloudy skies, with shower chances increasing once again, especially after midnight. This is due to an area of low pressure scooting down through the Carolinas. With our wind now coming from the north behind today’s cold front, temperatures will drop quickly into the lower 40s. Expect wet roadways tonight and with leaves on the ground, they could be slick on the roads!

Friday provides a better chance at a soaking rain for the region, especially during the first half of the day, with an area of low-pressure riding along our front that will be nearby to our southeast across the Carolinas. As a result, light to moderate showers will be likely off and on throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. The kiddos will want the umbrellas to stay dry at the bus stop and it will be a cold start to the day, with temperatures in the lower 40s.

We’ll stay in the 40s all day as a chilly and raw day wraps up our work week. In total, a quarter to a half inch of rain is a good bet, which should help firefighters immensely. High school football games Friday for the playoffs will be cold in the 40s at kickoff during the early evening cooling down into the upper 30s by the end of the fourth quarter.

Veteran’s Day features sunshine returning with high pressure nosing in from our north. We’ll see highs around 50 after a frosty start. A weak system down to our south will try to approach our southern counties, but other than a few clouds, we should remain dry. High school football games for the playoffs for Saturday look great, just consider something to keep you warm with the chill around.

Sunday keeps the sunshine in place for the two Virginias but the chill will continue another day as we begin the day with frost and see high temperatures once again around 50.

Monday continues the sunny and dry pattern. High temperatures will be near typical for this time of year as we climb into the mid 50s.

Tuesday is yet another sunny day with high pressure in control and highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday once again a dry day with partly sunny skies, with the trend of ‘icicles to bicycles’ continuing – cold, frosty starts followed by afternoons that aren’t too cold as we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday sees temperatures begin to approach 60 degrees for highs, which is slightly above normal for this time of year! We’ll see partly sunny skies with clouds beginning to build slowly late as our next system approaches.

Looking ahead, we’re expecting the pattern toward the middle of November to turn on the warmer side! We should be in the mid 50s this time of year, so high temperatures in the 60s are looking more likely than highs below average. This will be something to watch for the buck gun hunters as we approach their season in a couple of weeks. The dry pattern looks to continue through the end of next week, with signs of unsettled weather looking possible shortly thereafter.

TONIGHT

Showers likely, especially after midnight. Lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely – fire relief! Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

VETERAN’S DAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Sprinkles late. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Showers possible – morning mountain flakes. Highs in the 40s.