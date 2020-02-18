Rain to Mix This Evening







DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring lingering rain showers. They will be lighter in nature the later we go into our evening. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s, so we could see a bit of wintry mix and even snow showers as we approach the 10 or 11 PM hours. This will clear up before we head out the door tomorrow morning. Winds will be somewhat gusty tonight with gusts up to 30 MPH.

Tonight’s Forecast

Snow totals look very small. Most will pick up barely anything while a few spots could see up to an inch. Road temperatures will still be fairly mild tonight, but watch for a few slick spots here or there. By the morning commute we should be in good shape.

Most don’t pick up any snow.

Wednesday will bring back quiet, but colder conditions. Temperatures will stay in the low 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. We will see sunshine however. It will be a cold night as well. Overnight lows look to drop into the 20s by Thursday morning.

The Day Ahead

A disturbance looks to pass to our south on Thursday. Most of the moisture and precipitation will remain out of the area and we will just have more clouds around. However, if this tracks a bit further north, some of our southern counties may see an isolated shower or some flurries at some point. For the most part we are just looking cloudy and cold with highs stuck in the mid 30s and overnight lows drop into the teens by Friday morning.

Friday into the weekend is looking dry as well. We warm things back up into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday and Sunday, which should make for decent weather for any outdoor weekend plans.

Rain looks to return to the forecast by Monday, but we are looking at all rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday, but for the most part we dry up. Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end next week.

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! Temperatures look to be near average by the end of the month and as of right now it doesn’t look like there is any big snow in our forecast.

10 Day Forecast

TODAY:

Showers return. Highs in the low 50s.

TONIGHT:

Drying up with just a few showers/flurries. Lows in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier, but cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Even colder. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.





