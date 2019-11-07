Rain to Mix Tonight. Bitter Cold Arrives







DISCUSSION: With cold air arriving tonight night before moisture exits the area, we should be able to squeeze out some flurries through the overnight hours. Models today have really been light on the snow output, as most of our moisture will leave the area before the cold air pushes in. Temperatures tonight fall into the low and mid 20s.

Tonight’s Forecast

Accumulations for most are looking unimpressive. The higher terrain in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties would be the ones to see anything more than a dusting, though chances are looking slim for everyone to see much. A bit of freezing rain is also a possibility, but it doesn’t look like a lot in terms of accumulation. Watch for some icy patches late Thursday into Friday mainly as wet roads freeze up when temperatures fall.

Snow accumulation looking very low.

We will be very cold on Friday with temperatures starting out in the 20s in the morning alongside breezy conditions. Highs struggling to make it past the mid 30s even as we clear up some of the cloud cover. Football games Friday night will be extremely cold as well, with overnight lows into Saturday dropping into the 20s once again eventually. Be sure to have multiple layers on as well as hand-warmers, gloves, and blankets.

The Day Ahead

The weekend is looking a bit cooler as well, though much more bearable. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s on Saturday before they warm up a bit on Sunday and reach the upper 50s. We do look dry and sunny though throughout the weekend.

Another very cold air mass could arrive towards the start of next week. Right now, Veterans Day looks to start off dry and temperatures make it back into the 50s. A short period of showers later in the day will quickly switch into snow heading into the evening and overnight hours as cold air moves in again. As far as amounts go, it’s still too soon to say. It could be nothing, or it could be measurable. It just depends on how quick we see that transition. We will continue to watch it.

Regardless of potential snowfall, the middle of the week is looking dangerously cold! Tuesday and Wednesday night’s low temperatures are looking to drop into the teens and daytime highs are looking to stay below the freezing mark. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone

The drought conditions have finally been alleviated across the region. This week’s drought monitor no longer has any of our counties marked as abnormally dry.

Drought conditions no longer exist across the area.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Some showers with possible flurries mixing in late. Watch for freezing roadways. Lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Very cold. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

VETERANS DAY:

Rain to snow mainly during the evening. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking extremely cold. Snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold again. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Quiet. highs in the upper 40s.





